How an Arnold Schwarzenegger YouTube video inspired Singapore’s newest watch microbrand

WHAT WAS YOUR CHILDHOOD LIKE? WERE YOU ENTREPRENEURIAL OR PARTICULARLY CREATIVE WHEN YOUNG?

I grew up in a small town in the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur and moved to Johor Bahru as a kid. I count myself lucky to be able to experience nature before urbanisation and before the Internet age kicked in. I spent time catching spiders, tadpoles and fish from the river, and exploring wildlife.

I studied in a small government school and excelled in fine art, literature and science. I was active in painting and music. I also loved drawing and colouring Transformers and MASK cartoons – I could draw many characters from memory.

But I went into the science stream as I was conditioned into thinking that it's impossible to put food on the table with a fine arts career. So, in short, I was creative as a kid but not at all entrepreneurial.

WHEN DID YOU FIRST FALL IN LOVE WITH WATCHES?

I started to explore mechanical watches in 2014, focusing mainly on the designs of pieces from Hamilton, Oris and SevenFriday watches.

Then, my cousin introduced me to Grand Seiko and it blew my mind away. I read articles and watched multiple YouTube videos about Grand Seiko's mechanical intricacies and high-level finishings. As an engineer and art lover, I was intrigued that the brand managed to combine both art and engineering in its timepieces.

Not only that, the company's storytelling and values encapsulate zen-ness and integrity, which separate it from the other watchmakers.

WHAT WAS YOUR FIRST WATCH?

My first serious purchase was the Ball Engineer watch. My noob move was disregarding my cousin's advice and chose the 45mm watch for my tiny 15cm wrist. I mistakenly thought the value of a watch commensurate with the case size. I soon learnt my lesson.

Although I loved the watch, I sold it soon after as it looked ridiculous on my wrist. I began to study smaller watches and multiple brands to narrow down my future purchases.

WHAT DO YOU LOVE ABOUT WATCHES?

What drew me to mechanical watches was initially the heft. They feel so solid on my wrist that I was addicted to them over my lightweight quartz watches.

As a typical watch geek, I soon progressed to learn about the mechanical intricacies of what makes a watch tick as well as the different movements, dials, materials, handsets, aesthetics and heritage.