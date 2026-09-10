Gentlewoman, the popular Thai fashion label, will open its first Singapore store on Oct 15

The upcoming Singapore store will boast collections including Dormitory Darlings, a collaboration with Thai actress Chompoo Araya, and Theory Of The Wind, which features lightweight fabrics.

According to a press release, following this opening, Gentlewoman "plans to further expand its footprint in Singapore".

In a statement, co-founder Raya Wannapinyo said: "As we continue to grow beyond Thailand, our ambition is to build a brand that feels relevant across cultures and communities, while remaining unmistakably Gentlewoman.

"We are excited to play a part in growing Singapore's fashion landscape and looking forward to seeing where this next chapter takes us within the territory."

Gentlewoman's first Singapore outlet will open on Oct 15, 2026, and is located at 313 Orchard Road, #03-18/21, 313@Somerset, Singapore 238895.