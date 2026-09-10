Gentlewoman, the popular Thai fashion label, will open its first Singapore store on Oct 15
Gentlewoman is known for its iconic canvas tote bag as well as its accessible fashion items.
Popular Thai fashion label Gentlewoman will open its first store in Singapore on Oct 15 at 313@Somerset. Known for its accessible everyday wear items, Gentlewoman was founded in Bangkok in 2018 by Raya Wannapinyo, Siripa Rueangwutthisakulchai and Jitpon Siriwattanamathangkul.
In recent years, its canvas tote bag has been a familiar sight across Southeast Asia, with many praising its durability, affordability and recognisable design.
The upcoming Singapore store will boast collections including Dormitory Darlings, a collaboration with Thai actress Chompoo Araya, and Theory Of The Wind, which features lightweight fabrics.
According to a press release, following this opening, Gentlewoman "plans to further expand its footprint in Singapore".
In a statement, co-founder Raya Wannapinyo said: "As we continue to grow beyond Thailand, our ambition is to build a brand that feels relevant across cultures and communities, while remaining unmistakably Gentlewoman.
"We are excited to play a part in growing Singapore's fashion landscape and looking forward to seeing where this next chapter takes us within the territory."
Gentlewoman's first Singapore outlet will open on Oct 15, 2026, and is located at 313 Orchard Road, #03-18/21, 313@Somerset, Singapore 238895.