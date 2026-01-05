This Thai designer in Bangkok went from making jewellery to crafting unique glasses by hand – just for you
At Gimm, eyewear is more than a necessity – it’s an expression of individuality. Thai designer Chaiwat Wattananukit handcrafts every pair, combining artistry, precision and personal fit to create frames as unique as their wearers.
When it comes to getting a new pair of glasses, most of us pick from a pre-made selection at the optical store. While options abound in design and brand, few eyewear boutiques offer a truly personalised experience – one that allows you to create a one-of-a-kind pair of glasses that blend perfect fit with personal style.
Gimm, an eyewear studio in Bangkok, Thailand, is one of those rare exceptions. This specialist atelier crafts bespoke spectacles and sunglasses, letting customers design their frames from scratch – based on their preferences, face shape, and size.
Since its founding in 2014, Gimm has attracted discerning customers seeking customised eyewear. A scroll through its Instagram page reveals a showcase of individuality – bold, colourful creations that express confidence and creativity, alongside timeless classics that exude understated elegance. Regardless of the design, every pair embodies Gimm’s ethos: Merging craftsmanship, creativity, and function into something distinctly personal.
FROM JEWELLERY TO EYEWEAR DESIGN
Gimm was founded by Chaiwat Wattananukit, a Thai designer who graduated in Landscape Architecture from Chulalongkorn University before pursuing a master’s degree in Jewellery and Related Products at the Birmingham School of Jewellery in the UK.
“I have always been interested in design since university,” Wattananukit shared with CNA Lifestyle via email. When he first launched Gimm in 2003, it was a jewellery brand that also offered hands-on workshops.
It’s all about precision, personal touch, and bringing the customer’s style to life.
His foray into eyewear began when he couldn’t find glasses that suited his own face. “I decided to make my own glasses,” he said. That discovery opened up a new creative path – one that allowed for even more design possibilities than jewellery.
As interest in customised eyewear grew, Wattananukit gradually shifted his focus. By 2014, Gimm had evolved into a full-fledged eyewear design studio. The name “Gimm” comes from his nickname – and, fittingly, also echoes the word ‘gimmick’.
THE ART OF CUSTOMISATION
Creating a bespoke pair of Gimm glasses is an intricate process that can take up to eight weeks – including a four- to six-week wait for an initial appointment.
It all begins with a consultation, during which customers have their facial measurements taken and explore frame shapes, colours, and materials. This stage continues until the customer is satisfied with the design.
Each pair is then handcrafted by Wattananukit himself – a process that takes between five and 14 days. Even the polishing stage, he explains, requires both precision and intuition.
“It’s all about mastering the rhythm of pressure, the balance of motion, the subtle dance between firm and gentle,” he said. “The true shine of your frames comes from knowing when to push and when to let go. It’s not just technique – it’s about feeling the frames.”
Once completed, customers return for a fitting session, where the glasses are adjusted for comfort and proportion.
Materials used include high-quality acetate from Japan, China, and Italy – with Wattananukit making annual trips to Japan to source them.
INSPIRED BY NATURE AND CRAFT
One of Wattananukit’s most memorable creations draws inspiration from Japan’s winter landscapes. “It features a combination of clear acetate and silver metal, inspired by the branches covered in clear ice,” he shared.
Today, Gimm remains a small-scale studio with two part-time assistants helping with daily operations. Its clientele spans the globe, with customers visiting the Ekkamai studio in Bangkok or arranging online consultations for made-to-order designs.
A pair of readymade Gimm frames starts from S$476, while bespoke pieces begin at S$794. The most expensive pair to date – crafted from 18K gold – costs approximately S$7,144.
“It’s all about precision, personal touch, and bringing the customer’s style to life,” Wattananukit said. “My customers love the unique designs and colours. Those who order bespoke frames appreciate how perfectly they fit.”
TURNING PASSION INTO PROFESSION
Beyond creating readymade and bespoke eyewear, Gimm also offers one-on-one classes for customers eager to learn the craft.
“A beginner class takes three days,” said Wattananukit. “At the end, the student gets to keep the frames they’ve made.”
These classes not only offer a hands-on creative experience but also serve as a stepping stone for aspiring designers who wish to start their own bespoke eyewear brands.
For aftercare, Wattananukit keeps things simple: Acetate frames can be cleaned with mild soap or dishwashing liquid, while horn frames should be conditioned regularly with oil – coconut or olive oil works best.
Gimm is located at 89 Thong Lo 20 Alley, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand.