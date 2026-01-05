This Thai designer in Bangkok went from making jewellery to crafting unique glasses by hand – just for you

When it comes to getting a new pair of glasses, most of us pick from a pre-made selection at the optical store. While options abound in design and brand, few eyewear boutiques offer a truly personalised experience – one that allows you to create a one-of-a-kind pair of glasses that blend perfect fit with personal style.

Gimm, an eyewear studio in Bangkok, Thailand, is one of those rare exceptions. This specialist atelier crafts bespoke spectacles and sunglasses, letting customers design their frames from scratch – based on their preferences, face shape, and size.

Since its founding in 2014, Gimm has attracted discerning customers seeking customised eyewear. A scroll through its Instagram page reveals a showcase of individuality – bold, colourful creations that express confidence and creativity, alongside timeless classics that exude understated elegance. Regardless of the design, every pair embodies Gimm’s ethos: Merging craftsmanship, creativity, and function into something distinctly personal.

FROM JEWELLERY TO EYEWEAR DESIGN