Julia Roberts, Anna Wintour, Ralph Lauren and more pay tribute to Giorgio Armani



Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani's work spanned the worlds of celebrity, fashion and power. His death announced Thursday (Sep 4) at age 91 has elicited an outpouring of tributes.

RALPH LAUREN

“I have always had the deepest respect and admiration for Giorgio Armani, not only as a designer who never strayed from his vision, but as a man who loved his family and friends, and his homeland in such a special way. Though he was an icon of the world of fashion, he lived with great humility and a love of living that inspired the way he worked and the way he lived. He created a world reflecting all the things he loved with a foreverness that will be his legacy.” – the American designer, in a statement to The Associated Press.

ANNA WINTOUR

“Giorgio Armani had such a clear force of personality and vision that you knew his work instantly, wherever you found it. He understood power and attitude and elegance as well as anyone ever has in fashion, and he understood women too: how they wanted to dress and what message they wanted to send as they asserted themselves through his rise in the ’70s, ’80s, and beyond. He also never confined himself to one field or one discipline, and understood that fashion can’t exist in a silo. For him fashion wasn’t one thing: It was also film, music, sport, art, design, and architecture, and he left his mark in all these worlds – and everywhere he went.” – the chief content officer for Condé Nast, in a statement.

MIRA SORVINO

“I still can’t believe it. I mean, I was just told like 20 minutes ago that he had passed and I did not even know he was in ill health. And I did not think of him as that old, you know. For me, he was like eternal – this brilliant, kind man who was so talented and created this whole kind of sophisticated, understated glamour that really defined the ’90s in a way. And he discovered me at the Venice Film Festival when Mighty Aphrodite premiered there and asked if I could, if he could dress me. And he started dressing me then. I wore his beautiful designs to most of my most important moments in my career and in my personal life. ... I will really miss him and I think the world will miss him.” – the actor, in an interview with The Associated Press, recounting how Armani made her a retro-glam Oscar dress and her wedding dress.

JESSICA CHASTAIN

“Mr Armani was such a visionary. Family is very important to him. His friends were very important to him. He was such an incredible artist. And his legacy will go on and on, through the beautiful thing he’s created.” – the actor, in an interview with AP, recounting that she met her husband Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo at an Armani fashion show in Paris in 2012.

LEONARDO DICAPRIO

“Giorgio Armani was a visionary whose influence reached far beyond design. I first met him many years ago in Milan and I remember being blown away by his creativity and genius. He was a legendary force who inspired generations, and his legacy will continue to shape and uplift the world for years to come.” – the actor, on his Instagram story.