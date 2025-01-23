Hype around ultra-luxe beauty products: Are gold masks and diamond powder actually good for the skin?

“Diamond powder offers a gentle mechanical exfoliation compared to AHAs and BHAs, which chemically dissolve dead skin cells,” explained Dr Too. “The fine texture makes it less abrasive than some physical scrubs, but chemical exfoliants like AHAs and BHAs are often gentler, making them safer for sensitive skin types.” She added that the BHAs, being oil-soluble, are particularly effective for concerns such as clogged pores and active acne, which diamond powder cannot effectively address.

Dr Too also warned against overusing physical exfoliants like diamond powder, as it can compromise the skin barrier, leading to irritation and redness. “If you have sensitive skin or conditions like rosacea or eczema, it’s important to balance these products with proper moisturising,” she said.

ALL THAT GLITTERS

One thing is clear: The visual appeal of products infused with gold and diamonds is undeniable. These ingredients lend an iridescent glow to beauty products, expertly reflecting light and softening the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. This makes them a tempting addition to your beauty kit, especially when you're in need of an instant boost.

“While products infused with gold or diamond powder do not provide treatment benefits like well-established active ingredients, they can enhance the appearance of the skin through their light-reflective properties, contributing to a more radiant and even-toned complexion,” explained Dr Goh.

However, Dr Too reminded us that these effects are typically cosmetic and temporary, more about immediate radiance than long-term skin improvement.

MARKETING PLOY OR MIRACLE INGREDIENT?

When it comes to ultra-luxe beauty, the appeal often lies in the experience rather than the science. “The decision to invest in these products often comes down to personal preference rather than proven therapeutic advantages,” noted Dr Goh.

To some, the sensory delight of applying gold or diamonds to the skin is reason enough to splurge. However, as Dr Too pointed out, “precious materials like gold and diamonds are often marketed in beauty products for their luxurious appeal, but from a dermatological standpoint, their actual benefits are not yet well-supported by scientific evidence.” While these products can create a temporary glow or a smoother texture, she explained, their steep price tag is often more about the rarity of the ingredients and luxury branding.

If your goal is long-term skin health, experts recommend focusing on well-researched active ingredients. “Retinoids, peptides and acids typically offer more significant benefits at a lower cost,” shared Dr Goh. Ultimately, the secret to radiant, youthful skin may not lie within your jewellery box. But if you’re looking to add a little luxury to your routine, here are some stunning options to consider.

