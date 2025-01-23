Hype around ultra-luxe beauty products: Are gold masks and diamond powder actually good for the skin?
Before you splurge on these extravagant beauty buys, find out what experts really think about the benefits of gold and diamonds in skincare – and whether they’re worth the hefty price tag.
In recent years, beauty has transformed into an experience of pure indulgence. When the pandemic kept people indoors, self-care became more than just a routine. Many started to see skincare as a form of self-soothing, and these everyday rituals expanded into elaborate, multi-step processes designed to offer a sense of comfort, escape and even control during uncertain times.
For many, skincare wasn’t just about efficacy anymore – it became a full-on sensorial experience, from rich textures to luxurious ingredients. This shift gave rise to a booming trend of high-end beauty, where consumers sought out not just results, but the opulence that came with applying products infused with gold, diamonds and other rare ingredients.
Social media influencers and celebrities further amplified this trend by flaunting their indulgent routines, inspiring others to elevate their own. Priyanka Chopra Jones and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley raved about 111Skin’s 24k gold masks, while Khloe Kardashian swore by Rodial’s diamond-infused anti-ageing range.
Beneath all this glamour, the question remains: Do these ultra-luxe ingredients actually live up to their claims of delivering glowing, youthful skin, or are they simply clever marketing?
LUXURY THROUGH THE AGES
Historically, precious materials were believed to possess mystical powers – gold and diamonds, in particular, have long been intertwined with beauty and wellness traditions. In medieval times, gold, silver and even gemstones like diamonds, rubies, sapphires were thought to transfer their virtues into food, while Cleopatra herself was rumoured to have worn a gold mask each night to maintain her ageless beauty.
The allure of gold and diamonds has resurfaced in modern skincare, with brands incorporating real gold flakes and finely milled diamond powder into their premium products. However, before splurging on these luxury formulations, it’s essential to question whether the benefits live up to the claims. To help clarify the science behind these lavish ingredients, we consulted two dermatologists to see if they truly deliver results.
THE SCIENCE BEHIND GOLD IN SKINCARE
Hailed for its anti-ageing and anti-inflammatory benefits, gold has become a coveted ingredient in the beauty world. Brands market gold-infused products as miracle elixirs, promising to brighten the complexion, smooth out fine lines, and combat free radicals. Beyond the luxurious glow, do these claims withstand scientific scrutiny?
“Gold is often touted for its antioxidant and anti-ageing properties, but there are limited clinical studies to strongly support these claims,” said Dr Sarah Too, medical director of Astria Medical Aesthetics. She noted that while gold nanoparticles have been explored for their potential in drug delivery to deeper skin layers, there is insufficient research on how effectively these particles penetrate the skin when applied topically.
According to Dr Yvonne Goh, founder and aesthetic doctor of Dr Yvonne Goh Aesthetics, most formulations containing gold particles primarily serve decorative purposes or provide a superficial glow rather than delivering active benefits deep within the skin. “Gold particles in skincare are generally too large to penetrate the skin and reach the cellular level,” she added.
In addition to their debatable efficacy, gold-infused products can also pose risks. “Gold can potentially cause allergic reactions or irritation, particularly for those with sensitive skin,” said Dr Too. Her recommendation? Always perform a patch test before introducing any product containing gold to your routine.
DIAMONDS ARE FOREVER – BUT ARE THEY EFFECTIVE?
Diamond powder is another luxurious ingredient featured in premium beauty products, touted for its ability to gently exfoliate and unveil a smoother, more radiant complexion. But how does diamond powder stack up against tried-and-true exfoliants like alpha-hydroxy acids (AHAs) and beta-hydroxy acids (BHAs)?
“Diamond powder offers a gentle mechanical exfoliation compared to AHAs and BHAs, which chemically dissolve dead skin cells,” explained Dr Too. “The fine texture makes it less abrasive than some physical scrubs, but chemical exfoliants like AHAs and BHAs are often gentler, making them safer for sensitive skin types.” She added that the BHAs, being oil-soluble, are particularly effective for concerns such as clogged pores and active acne, which diamond powder cannot effectively address.
Dr Too also warned against overusing physical exfoliants like diamond powder, as it can compromise the skin barrier, leading to irritation and redness. “If you have sensitive skin or conditions like rosacea or eczema, it’s important to balance these products with proper moisturising,” she said.
ALL THAT GLITTERS
One thing is clear: The visual appeal of products infused with gold and diamonds is undeniable. These ingredients lend an iridescent glow to beauty products, expertly reflecting light and softening the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. This makes them a tempting addition to your beauty kit, especially when you're in need of an instant boost.
“While products infused with gold or diamond powder do not provide treatment benefits like well-established active ingredients, they can enhance the appearance of the skin through their light-reflective properties, contributing to a more radiant and even-toned complexion,” explained Dr Goh.
However, Dr Too reminded us that these effects are typically cosmetic and temporary, more about immediate radiance than long-term skin improvement.
MARKETING PLOY OR MIRACLE INGREDIENT?
When it comes to ultra-luxe beauty, the appeal often lies in the experience rather than the science. “The decision to invest in these products often comes down to personal preference rather than proven therapeutic advantages,” noted Dr Goh.
To some, the sensory delight of applying gold or diamonds to the skin is reason enough to splurge. However, as Dr Too pointed out, “precious materials like gold and diamonds are often marketed in beauty products for their luxurious appeal, but from a dermatological standpoint, their actual benefits are not yet well-supported by scientific evidence.” While these products can create a temporary glow or a smoother texture, she explained, their steep price tag is often more about the rarity of the ingredients and luxury branding.
If your goal is long-term skin health, experts recommend focusing on well-researched active ingredients. “Retinoids, peptides and acids typically offer more significant benefits at a lower cost,” shared Dr Goh. Ultimately, the secret to radiant, youthful skin may not lie within your jewellery box. But if you’re looking to add a little luxury to your routine, here are some stunning options to consider.
5 TRENDING GOLD-INFUSED BEAUTY PRODUCTS
Tom Ford Beauty Soleil Lip Blush, S$90
A show-stopping lip balm featuring suspended 24K gold flakes, this mesmerising stick melts into a flattering pink tint, making it a decadent, everyday indulgence for any beauty lover.
111Skin Black Diamond Vitamin C Brightening Cleanser, S$93.75
Elevate your cleansing routine with this lavish foaming cleanser. Formulated with diamond powder and vitamin C, it gently buffs away dead skin cells, revealing a fresh, luminous complexion.
Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Pure Hydra Eye Patch, S$149
Pamper tired eyes with these TikTok-famous patches, infused with 24K gold and hyaluronic acid to reduce puffiness and fine lines, leaving the under-eye area looking brighter and refreshed.
Guerlain Parure Gold Skin Diamond Micro-Powder, S$156
This luxurious loose powder, enriched with 24K gold and diamond powder, sets makeup flawlessly, leaving a radiant, velvety finish and that coveted lit-from-within glow.
Cle de Peau Precious Gold Vitality Serum, S$400
Encased in a striking gold bottle, this potent serum features the new, stabilised 24K gold retinol that is a blend of 24K gold infusion, retinal ACE with radiant lily extract to rejuvenate dull, tired skin.
