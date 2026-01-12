Fashion takes centre stage on Golden Globes red carpet

Celebrities are holding onto their gowns and watching their steps as they pose for photos on this year’s Golden Globes red carpet. Like the Met Gala, fashion stars are lining up steps for their picture-perfect moment.

The 83rd Golden Globes gives a glimpse into how A-listers and rising stars will each showcase their original take on fashion. Since 1944, the show has honoured the best in film and television, and for the first time, podcasters have been added to the awards lineup.

The carpet – at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California – is a chance for nominees to make a statement, though some are beholden to fashion houses who pay them as ambassadors.

While some fashionistas were predicting white as the colour of the night after several celebrities chose it for the Critics Choice Movie Awards, there were several pops of colour at the Globes.

Sinners star Wunmi Mosaku stunned in a flowy yellow Matthew Reisman gown. The mother-to-be revealed her baby bump on the carpet.

Sinners is up for several nominations including best motion picture.

MEN CHOSE TRADITIONAL LOOKS

The male nominees didn’t stray too far from traditional looks. Actor Colman Domingo pared down his typical colourful suits for a black suited look adorned with silver leaves.