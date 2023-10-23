Got7’s Mark Tuan talks music, his digital twin and the first thing he notices in a woman

Tuan revealed that he was deeply involved in the creation of the album from beginning to end.

“It started with [the release of the single] Carry Me Out earlier this year. And then I did my first show in Bangkok. And after that, I had some time, so I thought ‘Let me create a whole new album so that I can add on to the Asia tour’.”

According to Tuan, the new album will showcase a different side to his musicality.

“It’s a step away from The Other Side (Tuan’s first EP). It’s more upbeat. I think it’s more pop and a little bit of rock in there too. It’s not as moody as The Other Side was. And I think it’s going to be a lot more fun to perform on stage. I thought it would be a little bit more fun and more happy, touching on love and stuff like that.”

Interestingly, Tuan also shared that his favourite track off the album, This Is Everything, is coincidentally the most challenging that he worked on as well.

“The track starts off with a little guitar portion and there are little pauses in there. And we were like, ‘How do we make it so it doesn’t sound so awkward?’. So I think that in itself was a process to try to figure that part out.”

Fun fact: Tuan hasn’t just released songs in Korean and English, the multilinguist even has two Chinese singles under his belt: Outta My Head (released during the last day of his solo fan meet in China) and Never Told You (released on White Day, Mar 14).

So how has it been for Tuan, going from one of seven members to a solo act? “It’s really different. [With Got7, there are] six other members supporting you at the same time. And now, you’ve got to be able to fill up the whole stage by yourself. But that said, it’s been fun.”

And Tuan would know as he’s currently in the midst of an Asia Tour that started in Bangkok and will go on to include stops in Taiwan, Macau, Manila and Seoul.

Tuan shared that he does miss his fellow Got7 dongsaengs (Korean for younger brothers). “The group chat is always active. They’re always talking, trying to meet up. But I’m like halfway around the world. But I do keep in contact with the members here and there. In fact, I’ll be seeing BamBam in a couple of days and I’ll be heading to Korea in January.”