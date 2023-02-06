Lizzo wows in orange, Doja Cat dons black Latex at Grammys

Lizzo wowed in a bright orange Dolce & Gabbana robe adorned with flowers and a huge hood as the wild and wacky Grammys red carpet did not disappoint on Sunday (Feb 5). Tattered streetwear, T-shirts and denim mixed with blinged-out couture, wild patterns and plenty of skin.

Lizzo walked gingerly as she navigated a heavy, long train that left her with little peripheral vision. After awhile, she dropped her robe to her shoulders to reveal a busty sequin corset gown underneath in a softer orange.

“Lizzo is a floral garden fantasy in her ruffle orange 3D robe and matching corset dress underneath,” said Holly Katz, a stylist and host of the Fashion Crimes podcast. “And we love to hear her roar!”

Taylor Swift, perhaps channelling her Midnights era, wore a two-piece sparkly skirt set with a high-neck, long-sleeve crop top. It was midnight blue. She added statement diamond earrings, her hair in an updo.