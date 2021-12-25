Greying, thinning hair woes: Do special shampoos, supplements and hair serums work?

While many doctors are reporting a spike in thinning hair among patients who have had COVID-19 or are dealing with the stress of pandemic life (who isn’t?), hair loss and textural shifts related to getting older require a different approach to treat effectively.

Aside from getting hair transplants, “you can’t just do something and stop”, said Dr Gary Linkov, a hair restoration and facial plastic surgeon in Manhattan. “You have to keep it up if you want to maintain your results.”

Here, we answer some of the most pressing questions about what’s going on with your hair and what treatments and products may actually be worth trying.

WHAT EXACTLY HAPPENS TO HAIR AS WE GET OLDER?

For starters, there’s a loss of melanin, which is why hair becomes grey or white, said Dr Marnie Nussbaum, a dermatologist in Manhattan and the Hamptons.

When exactly that happens is often determined by genetics, as is whether or how much the hairline recedes or, as is more common for men than women, baldness occurs. Still, for almost everyone, the growth cycle slows, resulting in a longer resting or “telogen” phase of hair growth.