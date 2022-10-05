What is Hair Botox? Everything you need to know about this next gen hair smoothening treatment

Living in Singapore, it’s inevitable that we have to deal with frizzy, unruly and sometimes out of control hair. Thanks to the humid climate, our hair absorbs the moisture in the air, even more so when we’ve subjected it to regular chemical services like bleach, colour and perm. Unfortunately, this leads to our dry and damaged hair swelling and starting to frizz.

Thankfully, all is not lost. There’s a treatment that promises to keep hair soft, smooth and frizz-free, without causing more damage to your hair.

The answer: Hair Botox.

Yes, you read it right. Hair Botox. It’s a thing. Though it’s not what you might imagine it to be. Touted to be the new generation of anti-frizz hair treatments to soften, smooth and hydrate the hair, we ask the hair experts to shed light on everything we need to know.