Hair cycling for healthy scalp and hair: Does alternating products in your haircare routine really work?

Have you wondered why most of us would think nothing about doing a multi-step skincare routine day and night to ensure our face looks its best, yet when it comes to washing our hair, it’s often the simpler (and faster) the better? So why aren’t we showing our hair and scalp the same love and care?

Fun fact: Our scalp ages faster than the skin on our face (six times faster), and body (12 times faster), and its ageing is caused by our lifestyle habits and environment factors.

On what constitutes to a healthy scalp and hair, Dr Harold Ma, medical director of Freia Medical explained, “a healthy scalp should be balanced – no flaking, itching, redness and soreness. Not too dry, not too oily while healthy hair strands should be well-hydrated, but not too oily or limp. The hair texture should be smooth and manageable”.

Dr Ma recommended using a good scalp care shampoo for five to six days, switching to a scalp purifying/clarifying shampoo once a week to reduce build-up of excess sebum. For women, he also advised to add a pump of conditioner on the ends of the hair, while hair masks can be used once a week as well.