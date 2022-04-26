How to guard against hair loss: What you can do to keep your hair from thinning or delay its onset

Many of us devote time and effort to skincare, in the hope of keeping age marks from appearing prematurely on our face. In comparison, few are as concerned or active about caring for their hair, and typically only act on the emergence of clear signs of damage or, worse still, thinning hair.

Bear in mind that while damaged hair can (to a certain extent) be repaired or grown out, hair loss can be difficult to reverse or even permanent, in some instances. Doesn’t it make sense, then, to pay a little more attention right now to our hair, which, like your skin, is also subject to the effects of ageing?

Starting early is key, because waiting until it’s too late is never a good way to go – it’s all the same, no matter if it concerns our hair, health, teeth or skin. According to Calvy Ling, a trichologist at Nuffield Wellness, it’s never too early to begin as hair loss can occur at any age past puberty, particularly between 20 and 45 years old. “My youngest-ever client was 17 years old, whose hair loss was due to exam stress.” she said.