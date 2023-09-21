What’s the difference between body and hair perfume? These are the best practices for shiny, fragrant tresses
And no, you shouldn’t be using your regular perfume on your hair
For many of us, hair perfume might not be something that appear on our beauty radar. And we hear you. After all, doesn’t a regular perfume do the same thing by making you smell good?
But yes, hair perfume is indeed a thing. It’s a great way for keeping your locks smelling lovely when you’re out and about or after a K-BBQ meal.
And it’s also an added option for your fragrance layering routine to keep your favourite scent lasting through the day. For a complete routine: Start with the body wash, hydrate the skin with the body lotion or cream, spritz the skin with the perfume, then finish by misting the hair with the hair fragrance.
However, that doesn’t mean you should reach out for your current perfume and start spritzing it liberally all over your hair. Because not all perfumes should be used on your locks.
According to both Kelly Chew, associate director of Chez Vous: HideAway, and Edward Chong, salon director at Evolve, regular perfumes often contain a high alcohol content, which can have a drying effect on the hair with long term use.
Though it’s also important to note that not all hair fragrances are completely alcohol-free either.
“Hair fragrances or hair perfumes usually have much lower alcohol content and are water-based to avoid drying the hair”, said Chew. In short, these hair perfumes are generally kinder on your locks.
But that’s not all. Often, you would also be able to find hair conditioning ingredients that can help hydrate and repair locks, protect against UV damage and even prevent frizz in these hair perfumes too.
And while this is great, Chew emphasised that a hair perfume cannot replace a hair serum or leave-in conditioner. This is especially so if your hair needs more conditioning actives to repair long term damage caused by chemical treatments.
Neither is a hair perfume a substitute for a dry shampoo, as it is not able to absorb oil and grit. In fact, Chew shared that if you have bleached hair and want to minimise hair washing to maintain your hair colour, using a dry shampoo to wick away oil and keep hair smelling somewhat fresh in-between washes would be better.
So if you’re on the hunt for a hair perfume, always look at the ingredient list before making your purchase, said Chong. “Some hair perfumes might have too many chemicals listed, so look for one that has more natural ingredients.”
Dos:
- Spray your hair perfume on clean and dry hair, said Chong. And if you need to re-apply, do so every three to four hours.
- Use complementing fragrances if you’re using a regular perfume as well. We don’t usually match our hair fragrances with the perfume we use on our skin, and sometimes this mismatch can create a strange overall scent. Instead, try to match similar fragrance notes – floral with floral, citrus with citrus, to prevent this from happening, Chew advised.
Don’ts:
- Spray your hair fragrance directly at the hair roots and onto the scalp. These fragrances are meant for the hair and not the scalp, and long term use in this manner can cause congestion and imbalance of the scalp, explained Chew.
- Spray your hair perfume too close. Instead, lightly mist the hair perfume from an arm’s length so that the fragrance falls evenly over the hair. This is especially important if the fragrance contains alcohol. For the best results, flip your head upside down, spritz the hair perfume, then flip your head back.
GET HAIR SMELLING FRESH AND FAB WITH THESE 7 HAIR FRAGRANCES
Chanel Chance Eau Fraiche Hair Mist, S$86
A fresh floral fragrance that uses zesty citron, jasmine and a teak wood accord – ideal for Singapore’s humid weather. Plus, it also contains sunflower oil to keep hair soft, smooth and shiny.
Available at www.chanel.com/sg/
Diptyque Eau Rihla Hair Mist, S$102
Take a trip to the Middle East without packing your bags thanks to its warm notes of pink peppercorn, iris, vanilla and Atlas cedar. Also contains camellia oil to nourish and protect tresses.
Available at Diptyque boutiques
Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Crush Cheirosa 40 Hair And Body Fragrance Mist, S$60
A yummy floral perfume mist that leaves a scented veil of black amber plum, creme de cassis, vanilla woods, jasmine blooms and musk. Best bit? This versatile fragrance can be sprayed all over, from top to toe.
Available at www.sephora.sg
Penhaligon’s Luna Hair Perfume, S$85
In addition to its bouquet of bergamot, jasmine, rose and balsam, this hair-loving perfume is also infused with argan oil and vitamin E to nourish and protect tresses.
Available at Penhaligon’s boutiques and www.escentials.com
Jo Malone London Velvet Rose & Oud Hair Mist, S$110
Together with notes of Damask rose wrapped in smoky oud, this lightweight fragranced hair mist is also enriched with argan kernel oil and pro-vitamin B5 to keep hair soft, smooth and shiny.
Available at www.jomalone.com.sg
Bvlgari Rose Goldea Blossom Delight Hair Mist, S$73
A spritz or two envelops the hair in a delicate floral veil of rosebuds and lily of the valley. The perfect final touch to your fragrance layering routine.
Available at www.tangs.com and www.takashimaya.com.sg
Dior J’Adore Parfum D’Eau Alcohol-free Eau de Parfum, from S$196
This alcohol-free fragrance is not only kind to your skin but for your hair too. A feminine floral bouquet infused with fresh and sunny notes like neroli, jasmine sambac and Chinese magnolia.
Available at www.shop.dior.com.sg