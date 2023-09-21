What’s the difference between body and hair perfume? These are the best practices for shiny, fragrant tresses

For many of us, hair perfume might not be something that appear on our beauty radar. And we hear you. After all, doesn’t a regular perfume do the same thing by making you smell good?

But yes, hair perfume is indeed a thing. It’s a great way for keeping your locks smelling lovely when you’re out and about or after a K-BBQ meal.

And it’s also an added option for your fragrance layering routine to keep your favourite scent lasting through the day. For a complete routine: Start with the body wash, hydrate the skin with the body lotion or cream, spritz the skin with the perfume, then finish by misting the hair with the hair fragrance.

However, that doesn’t mean you should reach out for your current perfume and start spritzing it liberally all over your hair. Because not all perfumes should be used on your locks.

According to both Kelly Chew, associate director of Chez Vous: HideAway, and Edward Chong, salon director at Evolve, regular perfumes often contain a high alcohol content, which can have a drying effect on the hair with long term use.