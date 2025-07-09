Square, heart-shaped or round? How to instantly flatter your face shape with the right hair part or fringe

A hair part may seem like a small styling decision, but it can completely transform your face. When executed well, a flattering part is capable of softening angles, creating symmetry, or accentuating your best features.

The bonus? It’s completely noncommittal. Unlike a haircut or colour change, switching your part is as easy as picking up a comb. Flipping your part to the opposite side, for instance, often adds natural volume by going against your hair’s usual fall.

If you’re craving more of a statement, consider bangs. “Fringes play a big role in how your face appears – they can influence the perceived size, shape and how certain features are highlighted,” said Gene Niu, creative director and celebrity hairstylist at Korean hair salon Suchehwa by Ted.

That said, fringe styles aren’t one-size-fits-all. “Clients with wider cheekbones may need to carefully consider fringe placement, as it can significantly affect the balance of their facial proportion,” he explained.