Square, heart-shaped or round? How to instantly flatter your face shape with the right hair part or fringe
A simple change in your hair part or fringe can instantly lift, elongate or soften your features. Here's how to find one that works for you, with styling cues from Asian stars.
A hair part may seem like a small styling decision, but it can completely transform your face. When executed well, a flattering part is capable of softening angles, creating symmetry, or accentuating your best features.
The bonus? It’s completely noncommittal. Unlike a haircut or colour change, switching your part is as easy as picking up a comb. Flipping your part to the opposite side, for instance, often adds natural volume by going against your hair’s usual fall.
If you’re craving more of a statement, consider bangs. “Fringes play a big role in how your face appears – they can influence the perceived size, shape and how certain features are highlighted,” said Gene Niu, creative director and celebrity hairstylist at Korean hair salon Suchehwa by Ted.
That said, fringe styles aren’t one-size-fits-all. “Clients with wider cheekbones may need to carefully consider fringe placement, as it can significantly affect the balance of their facial proportion,” he explained.
Having styled actresses Zoe Tay and Yeo Yann Yann, as well as international dancers Kirsten Dodgen and Bada Lee from Korean reality show Street Woman Fighter 2, Niu knows that lifestyle plays a big role too.
“Before recommending bangs, I always start with a consultation to understand how a client typically styles their hair, and how much time they’re willing to spend on daily maintenance,” he said. To help with manageability, Niu sometimes performs a fringe or down perm to guide the hair’s direction and ensure it frames the face in the most flattering way.
Below, we explore a variety of hair parts and fringes that can work well for the five key face shapes, with inspiration from some of the most stylish Asian celebrities.
ROUND FACE: JENNIE KIM
Round faces, with their soft curves and near-equal width and length, benefit from styles that add definition and elongate the face. Blackpink’s Jennie shows how a clever parting or fringe can add structure to rounded features.
1. 6:4 PARTING
“A 6:4 parting helps to frame the face more naturally and gives the illusion of a long, slimmer silhouette. It’s all about creating balance and enhancing your features in a subtle, flattering way,” said Niu.
Styling tip: Keep roots sleek and ends softly curved inward to enhance structure while maintaining a natural finish.
2. SLIGHT OFF-CENTRE PART WITH LAYERS
Shifting your part slightly off-centre introduces gentle asymmetry that flatters round faces without harshness. Face-framing layers further sculpt and contour the cheeks.
Styling tip: Blow-dry layers with a round brush, pulling hair away from your face to add soft volume and movement.
3. WISPY BANGS
Light bangs combined with an off-centre part evoke a sweet, retro vibe. They open up the face and add airiness to round cheeks – perfect for off-duty days or romantic evenings.
Styling tip: Use texturising spray or dry shampoo to give bangs a piece-y, natural texture. Avoid thick blunt bangs, which can overwhelm round features.
OBLONG FACE: AMEERA KHAN
Oblong faces are longer than they are wide, with straight cheek lines. Malaysian influencer Ameera Khan shows how the right hairstyles can add flattering width and balance.
1. BLUNT BANGS
A blunt fringe shortens the appearance of a long forehead and brings attention to the eyes. Niu recommends fringe styles with volume and longer sides to better frame the face.
Styling tip: Use a small round brush to blow-dry under the bangs, adding lift at the roots for body and bounce.
2. CENTRE PART WITH WAVES
A sleek middle part with voluminous waves – especially around the cheekbone area – adds horizontal balance and complements the face’s natural symmetry.
Styling tip: Use a large-barrel iron to curl from mid-length down, keeping volume focused near the cheeks and jaw rather than the crown.
3. GENTLE SIDE PART
A subtle side part adds soft contrast and draws focus outward, giving the illusion of width. For added glam, pair with a blown-out finish or subtle S-waves.
Styling tip: Add light layers and blow-dry with a round brush away from your face for lift and softness around the cheekbones.
OVAL FACE: KIM GO-EUN
Often considered the most balanced face shape, oval faces like South Korean actress Kim Go-eun can experiment freely. Their proportions are naturally harmonious, which means most parts and fringes will complement them.
1. CLEAN SIDE PART
Kim’s polished side part is styled sleekly and swept back from the face, enhancing her silhouette with understated elegance.
Styling tip: Use a tail comb to create the part, then smooth hair with styling cream or gel. Tuck behind the ears and pin discreetly for a minimalist finish.
2. BLUNT FRINGE WITH TOUSLED HAIR
A blunt fringe puts the spotlight on the eyes, while tousled lengths keep the look youthful and relaxed.
Styling tip: Keep bangs slightly above the brows. Lightly wave the rest of your hair and spritz on a sea salt spray for an effortless, textured look.
3. MICRO BANGS
"Micro bangs work best on individuals with smaller face shapes. They also complement those with single eyelids particularly well, bringing attention to the eyes and enhancing facial balance,” shared Niu.
Styling tip: Keep micro bangs well-trimmed and add a soft texturising pomade to create definition and hold. Works best with minimal makeup to let your features shine.
HEART-SHAPED FACE: GEMMA CHAN
Characterised by wider foreheads tapering to a narrower chin, heart-shaped faces – like British star Gemma Chan’s – benefit from parts that balance the upper half of the face while softening the sharpness of the jawline.
1. SIDE-SWEPT PART
A side part with relaxed waves creates a glam, old-Hollywood effect. The added volume at the crown balances a wider forehead, while drawing focus to Chan’s eyes and cheekbones.
Styling tip: Curl from mid-length to ends, then brush out with a paddle brush for an airy, elegant finish.
2. FULL, CHOPPY BANGS
According to Niu, textured fringes work especially well for heart-shaped faces, as they enhance the cheekbone and jawline areas beautifully.
Styling tip: “Ask for a fringe that extends from the outer eye to midway between the ear and jawline,” Niu advised. This creates a gentle, face-framing effect.
3. POLISHED OFF-CENTRE LAYERS
With a clean, slightly off-centre part and smooth, face-framing layers that curl gently inward at the chin, this sleek look subtly softens Chan’s features.
Styling tip: Use a large round brush to flip the ends of your layers slightly inward to nicely frame the lower half of the face.
SQUARE FACE: SHU QI
Square faces feature a strong jawline and broad forehead – as seen on Hong Kong-Taiwanese actress Shu Qi. The right hairstyles often add fluidity and balance to this striking shape.
1. CURTAIN FRINGE
Niu often recommends a curtain fringe for square face shapes: “It softens the overall look and adds a gentle frame around the face.”
Styling tip: “Ask your stylist to trim the sideburn area slightly shorter and blend into the fringe – this helps to soften the jawline and create a more flattering silhouette,” suggested Niu.
2. DEEP SIDE PART WITH LOOSE WAVES
Shu’s deep side part introduces asymmetry that breaks up the squareness of her features, while voluminous waves lend movement and a romantic edge that plays up her bone structure.
Styling tip: Apply volumising mousse to damp hair, blow-dry with a round brush, and curl loosely with a large-barrel iron for bounce and body.
3. SLEEK CENTRE PART
A clean middle part highlights facial symmetry and gives square face shapes a streamlined, contemporary feel, while the straight, shiny finish adds a chic touch.
Styling tip: Create a precise centre part on damp hair using a tail comb. Blow-dry flat with a paddle brush, then pass through with a straightener for a glossy, refined finish.