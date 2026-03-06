Wearing hats, helmets and hijabs – what’s the real impact on your hair and scalp?

You might have heard this before: Wear a hat too often and your hair will start falling out.

But is there any truth in this? When you keep your scalp covered for hours, it traps heat and sweat, reduces airflow… surely that can’t be good for your scalp, right?

The truth is a little more nuanced. Wearing a hat (or head covering) for long periods doesn’t automatically cause hair loss – but how you wear it, and what’s happening underneath it, can make a real difference to your scalp health.

Trichologist Leonica Kei of Leonica K Trichology breaks down what’s myth, what’s real, and what to do if you’re someone who practically lives in caps, helmets or tudung.

WILL WEARING A HAT CAUSE HAIR LOSS?