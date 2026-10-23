Haze skincare tips: How to protect your skin from dryness, irritation and breakouts
From unexpected breakouts to dry, irritated skin, haze may be affecting your complexion more than you realise. Find out how air pollution impacts your skin and what you can do to protect it.
Has your skin been acting up lately? Think unexpected breakouts, dry patches or redness that just won’t go away. If your complexion seems to be having a moment, the haze could be partly to blame.
When haze levels rise, our skin may be dealing with more than just an uncomfortable layer of pollutants. From inflammation and dryness to increased sensitivity, air pollution can affect the skin in several ways.
But what exactly happens when haze meets skin? And is there anything we can do about it beyond stocking up on skincare?
According to aesthetic doctor and founder of The Skin Longevity Clinic, Dr Rachel Ho, microscopic airborne particles found in haze, such as PM2.5 and PM10, can carry potentially harmful chemicals known as polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs).
“When these particles land on the skin, they interact with skin cells and activate a cellular receptor called the aryl hydrocarbon receptor (AhR),” she explained.
Research suggests that this interaction can trigger the production of reactive oxygen species (ROS) – unstable molecules that contribute to oxidative stress – as well as inflammatory signalling molecules.
In simpler terms, oxidative stress occurs when these unstable molecules overwhelm the skin’s natural antioxidant defences, potentially damaging skin cells and structures.
Over time, repeated exposure to air pollution may contribute to the breakdown of collagen and elastin – which keep skin firm and supple – while weakening the skin barrier. This can lead to increased moisture loss, dryness, tightness, redness and sensitivity.
Air pollution has also been linked to flare-ups of inflammatory skin conditions, particularly eczema. Some studies suggest a connection with acne, although more research is needed to establish how strongly haze contributes to breakouts.
Of course, not every skin flare-up can be blamed on haze. Stress, hormonal changes and skincare products can also play a role.
The good news is there are ways to help your skin weather the haze. From managing oxidative stress to dealing with maskne, here are Dr Ho’s tips for keeping your complexion happy during this hazy period.
DEALING WITH OXIDATIVE STRESS
Before you add another five serums to your routine, it’s worth understanding what can help.
Sunscreen remains an important part of your daytime routine. While it doesn’t directly protect against airborne pollutants, it can help reduce the generation of ROS caused by UV exposure.
In other words, even when the sky looks grey, don’t skip your sunscreen.
It’s not just what goes onto the surface of the skin, too. Another approach is diet. Dr Ho noted that some studies suggest that consuming vitamins C and E regularly in our diet can help reduce oxidative stress in the skin. So, now might just be the perfect time to stock your pantry with fresh produce like oranges, grapefruit and almonds.
HOW TO CARE FOR YOUR SKIN DURING HAZE SEASON
When your skin feels irritated, the instinct might be to pile on more products in hopes of giving it extra protection. But according to Dr Ho, less is often more.
Rather than overcomplicating your routine, focus on two things: reducing exposure to airborne pollutants and supporting your skin barrier.
A simple routine can include a gentle cleanser and a barrier-supportive moisturiser, followed by broad-spectrum sunscreen during the day. An antioxidant such as niacinamide may also help, although its effectiveness against haze-related damage in humans remains uncertain.
If your skin needs some TLC, Dr Ho recommends looking out for a few key ingredients. Ceramides help reinforce the skin barrier, while hyaluronic acid and natural moisturising factors (NMF) help keep the skin hydrated. Niacinamide, a form of vitamin B3, can also support the skin barrier and help calm inflammation.
And while it may be tempting to wash your face more frequently to remove pollutants, over-cleansing can strip the skin of its natural oils and worsen irritation. For most people, cleansing twice daily and after heavy sweating is sufficient.
Your skincare routine is only one part of the equation, however. Reducing exposure to airborne pollutants can also help, particularly when air quality is poor.
Dr Ho recommends using an air purifier indoors where possible, as well as mopping floors and wiping surfaces with a damp cloth to trap settled dust. An appropriately sized air purifier with a HEPA filter can help reduce fine particles indoors.
DEALING WITH ACNE AND ECZEMA
If you already have acne or eczema, haze season may feel like one more thing your skin has to contend with.
Airborne pollutants can aggravate inflammation, while a weakened skin barrier may leave the skin drier and more sensitive than usual. This can also make certain acne treatments, including retinoids, harder to tolerate.
If your skin becomes increasingly irritated or your prescribed medication causes more discomfort than usual, Dr Ho advises seeking medical attention – especially if your current routine doesn’t seem to be helping. Consult your doctor before changing prescribed treatments.
Resist the urge to throw every acne-fighting product you own at the problem. Your skin might need a gentler approach, rather than another active ingredient in the mix.
MASKNE: WHEN YOUR MASK BECOMES THE PROBLEM
Wearing a well-fitted mask can help reduce exposure to fine airborne particles. But spending hours with your face covered can cause its own set of skin concerns.
According to Dr Ho, prolonged mask-wearing traps saliva, heat, moisture and pollutants, potentially compromising the skin barrier and triggering contact irritation or acne flare-ups.
To minimise irritation, she suggests taking mask breaks where possible. During haze episodes, do so in a clean indoor environment with filtered air, where it is safe to remove your mask.
Gently cleansing your face after prolonged mask-wearing can also help remove accumulated sweat and oil. Just avoid washing excessively, as this could further irritate your skin.
GO EASY ON THE EXFOLIATION
If there’s one skincare habit to reconsider when your skin feels particularly temperamental, it is over-exfoliation.
“Over-exfoliation could physically traumatise the skin barrier if you use scrubs, high-strength acids or spicules,” Dr Ho advised.
That means this probably isn’t the best time to introduce an aggressive new exfoliant or put your skin through a more intensive treatment than usual.
If your regular routine starts causing irritation or inflammation, Dr Ho recommends temporarily pausing potentially irritating active ingredients, such as exfoliating acids and over-the-counter retinoids, to give the skin barrier time to recover.
Consider reintroducing them gradually once your skin has settled. If you're using prescription treatments, check with your doctor before making changes.
And if the dryness, peeling or itching refuses to go away despite your usual skincare routine, it may be best to seek medical advice. The same goes for worsening eczema or acne, particularly if breakouts are leaving scars or symptoms are interfering with your daily life.
While we may not be able to control the haze, there are things we can do to keep our skin looking and feeling healthy. Keep your routine simple, prioritise hydration and barrier support, and resist the temptation to throw every product in your bathroom cabinet at a sudden breakout.
Your skin will thank you for it.