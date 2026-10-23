Haze skincare tips: How to protect your skin from dryness, irritation and breakouts

Has your skin been acting up lately? Think unexpected breakouts, dry patches or redness that just won’t go away. If your complexion seems to be having a moment, the haze could be partly to blame.

When haze levels rise, our skin may be dealing with more than just an uncomfortable layer of pollutants. From inflammation and dryness to increased sensitivity, air pollution can affect the skin in several ways.

But what exactly happens when haze meets skin? And is there anything we can do about it beyond stocking up on skincare?

According to aesthetic doctor and founder of The Skin Longevity Clinic, Dr Rachel Ho, microscopic airborne particles found in haze, such as PM2.5 and PM10, can carry potentially harmful chemicals known as polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs).

“When these particles land on the skin, they interact with skin cells and activate a cellular receptor called the aryl hydrocarbon receptor (AhR),” she explained.