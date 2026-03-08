Paris fashion week: Hermes channels twilight mood in lush runway show for fall/winter 2026

The looks came in dusky blue and green tones, with pops of orange, oxblood and yellow.

Tight dresses in dark leather had asymmetrical zips revealing a contrasting shirt underneath, while long brown overcoats featured huge sheepskin collars.

Aviator jackets and trench coats were paired with glossy cycle shorts made out of lambskin.

Ostrich leather was used throughout for jackets, jodhpurs, and an orange biker-inspired jumpsuit that was zipped up the front and belted at the waist.

Tailoring featured double-breasted jackets and cigarette trousers in browns and iridescent burgundy.

Vanhee has been womenswear creative director since 2014 for Hermes, which caters to the ultra-wealthy and tightly controls access to its products, with years-long waiting lists for its most exclusive handbags.

Hermes is one of many major luxury brands showing at Paris Fashion Week, which started on Monday and runs through March 11, with Chanel and Louis Vuitton catwalks still to come.