Hermes names new creative director to grow its beauty business

French luxury house Hermes has named Greek makeup artist Gregoris Pyrpylis the creative director for its fast-growing beauty division. The former Shiseido ambassador is best known for his step-by-step YouTube makeup tutorials and has worked with the likes of Alexa Chung and French model Laetitia Casta.

On his appointment, Pyrpylis said: “I am delighted to be joining Hermes, which is for me the house that epitomises beauty and is unique for its values, boldness, and attachment to craftsmanship and know-how. I have always viewed make-up and skincare as a means and not an end. Beauty objects are marvellous tools that go beyond appearance to benefit wellbeing.”