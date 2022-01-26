Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo
Logo

Style & Beauty

Hermes names new creative director to grow its beauty business
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Style & Beauty

Hermes names new creative director to grow its beauty business

Greek makeup artist Gregoris Pyrpylis will head the development of the French luxury house’s beauty division.

Hermes names new creative director to grow its beauty business

(Photo: Hermes/Paul Schmidt)

Serene Seow
Serene Seow
26 Jan 2022 03:30PM (Updated: 26 Jan 2022 03:30PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

French luxury house Hermes has named Greek makeup artist Gregoris Pyrpylis the creative director for its fast-growing beauty division. The former Shiseido ambassador is best known for his step-by-step YouTube makeup tutorials and has worked with the likes of Alexa Chung and French model Laetitia Casta.

On his appointment, Pyrpylis said: “I am delighted to be joining Hermes, which is for me the house that epitomises beauty and is unique for its values, boldness, and attachment to craftsmanship and know-how. I have always viewed make-up and skincare as a means and not an end. Beauty objects are marvellous tools that go beyond appearance to benefit wellbeing.”

Pyrpylis will work towards the continued development of the Hermes Beauty metier, launched in March 2020 with the rollout of Rouge Hermes, a series of lipsticks housed in colour-blocked shells designed by Pierre Hardy, Hermes’ creative and design director for Beauty objects. The Beauty metier has since expanded to include Rose Hermes (blusher) and Les Mains Hermes (nail varnish).

The newly appointed creative director will be responsible for the house’s vision of make-up and will drive creation in the collections.

“We share with Gregoris a vision of beauty as an everyday ally that reveals personality and confers elegance, comfort and pleasure,” said Pierre-Alexis Duma, the artistic director of Hermes. 

Source: CNA/yy

Related Topics

Beauty Makeup lipstick nail polish luxury

Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us