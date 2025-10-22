Travelling Hermes silk scarf pop-up to debut in Singapore on Oct 23
Hermes is launching a travelling pop-up exhibit at Marina Bay Sands on Thursday (Oct 23). The Silky Way explores the brand's silk scarf legacy through immersive storytelling and design.
Long before the famous Birkin bag came into existence, Hermes was already known for something else: Silk scarves.
The French luxury brand is now celebrating this iconic fashion staple with the travelling pop-up that will make its debut in Singapore on Thursday (Oct 23) at Marina Bay Sands. The travelling pop-up will show at another city in 2026.
Hermes was a forerunner in the art of silk dyeing and introduced the scarves in 1937. The exhibit, titled The Silky Way, looks at the story of these scarves through various activity pods.
One highlight is an immersive dome where a 20-minute animated film will be screened. It centres around a woman who embarks on an adventure to see the world and chronicles these through handwritten letters.
Outside the dome will be a gallery that features all the silk scarves seen in the film, which incorporates the different characters and objects.
Elsewhere, there's also a photo booth that lets you take photos on neoprene printouts, as well as a small studio where you can listen to a story set to a guitar track. There's another room with a telescope through which you can see a surprise. Finally, one room contains a cut-out book depicting the details of a special scarf.
The pop-up also includes a Carre Stories wall featuring 24 cards that tell the story of the different silk scarves featured.
Finally, there's a library corner where you’ll find dedicated books on silk scarves, Hermes' history as well as the label's past collaborations with prominent artists.
The Silky Way runs from Oct 23 to Nov 5, from 12pm to 8.30pm, at Marina Bay Sands event plaza. To reserve a slot, visit Hermes.com. (Recommended for guests aged 7 years old and above)