Bespoke Hermes pop-up gym HermesFit to open in Singapore on Apr 14

Carre Yoga, a class that helps you find your balance in a series of scarf-inspired poses.

Belt Stretching, where you breathe, stretch and relax, all while working with a belt.

Ballet Arms with Bracelets to tone your arms and core in style.

Shoes HIIT, which is designed to keep you on your toes.

Hat Balance, which is all about keeping your hat on.

Small Leather Goods Workout to work on your strength and flexibility by holding Hermes favourites like Kelly wallets and Birken knick knacks.