Bespoke Hermes pop-up gym HermesFit to open in Singapore on Apr 14
Workout in style at HermesFit, where you can lift custom Hermes kettlebells, find your balance with scarf-inspired poses and play table tennis on an orange round table.
HermesFit, a travelling bespoke gym that combines fun and fitness, will be in Singapore from Apr 14. Part of a global series, the fitness pop-up has already made stops at key cities including Tokyo, New York and, most recently, Sydney.
The sporting pop-up allows visitors to get their heart rates up via innovative uses of the fashion house’s accessories.
Decked in the fashion brand's signature orange, the interactive space features a weights wall – complete with custom Hermes barbells and kettlebells, no less; a silk-inspired calisthenics course; a boxing ring that doubles as a photo booth; a juice bar and rooms for scheduled workout classes.
Scheduled classes led by local coaches include:
Carre Yoga, a class that helps you find your balance in a series of scarf-inspired poses.
Belt Stretching, where you breathe, stretch and relax, all while working with a belt.
Ballet Arms with Bracelets to tone your arms and core in style.
Shoes HIIT, which is designed to keep you on your toes.
Hat Balance, which is all about keeping your hat on.
Small Leather Goods Workout to work on your strength and flexibility by holding Hermes favourites like Kelly wallets and Birken knick knacks.
In the evenings, the venue transforms into a sporting R&R space. The central boxing ring turns into a stage for live performances. And for those of you who don't want to let your heart rate take a break, look out for a round, yes, round, ping-pong table. The unusual shape of the table completely changes the game.HermesFit will run from Apr 14 to 23, 11am to 8pm daily, at 16 Orchard Road. To explore the class schedule and reserve tickets, visit Hermes.com.