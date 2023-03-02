Hijab-friendly salons where Muslim women can get their hair done in privacy
Here are a list of salons that offer a safe and exclusive experience for Muslimahs.
For Muslimahs who wear hijabs, privacy is necessary, while being served by an all-female staff and the availability of halal-certified hair products are a plus. We all know salons that meet these needs aren’t exactly easy to come by, even in Singapore where beauty services can be found everywhere.
There’s good news though – there is a growing number of hair salons that cater specially to the Muslimah community, as well as other salons that have private rooms or a space just for female customers. What’s more, they have a full range of hair services and also serve a wide range of budgets – whether it’s a simple haircut or a perm and special dye job you’re looking for.
Here is a list you want to bookmark.
CHEZ VOUS: PRIVATE SPACE
This new branch of Chez Vous is dedicated to those who desire complete privacy and luxury service. There are private rooms for those who want to be seated alone and also semi-enclosed “pods” for others who are comfortable with partial privacy and perhaps want to be seated together with a buddy. Expect premium complimentary perks including fancy drinks, high tea treats, and an express head spa service with every service bundle.
https://chezvoushair.com/privatespace/
HAIRCOVE
Looking for a hip and hijabi-friendly salon in the heartlands? Haircove has private rooms, an all-female stylist team, uses halal-certified hair colour and has branches in three different locations across the island. On top of all that, the prices are affordable.
KANTIK
A ladies-only offshoot opened by the well-known Korean hair salon Leekaja (now known as Bada Hair), this luxurious enclave at Mandarin Gallery offers premium hair services by skilled stylists in a gorgeous space. The hair products that Kantik uses are predominantly vegan-friendly and halal.
KARVA
Already a popular spot with Muslim ladies, Karva is a women-only salon that provides hair and nail services. It’s also a kid-friendly place to boot – your child can get a haircut here, too, and can play in the kids corner while you’re getting yours.
Karva is known for catering to the needs of its Muslim customers – there’s a prayer room in the salon, while the hair products are halal-certified. There are also branches in the north, east and west districts, so you’ll definitely be able to find an outlet that is within a convenient distance.
LILY HEAD & HAIR SPA
Barber 25, a barber shop located in the CBD, started this ladies' spa and salon with private rooms that caters only to women within its space. Get a haircut or perm by Japanese stylists and treat yourself to a scalp and hair spa. You might even want to head down to the salon with your partner or husband, and enjoy your pampering session while he gets a shave and cut.
https://salondesinga.com.sg/en/hairsalon/lily-head-hair-spa/
MODE STUDIO
Here’s another salon located in central Singapore with VIP rooms for those who want complete privacy. These rooms (there are three in total) are available for reservation at no extra charge and on a first-come-first-served basis. Enjoy the comfort of a fully reclining chair and a wash basin that “comes” to you – both equally essential for the ultimate relaxing experience, especially if you’re getting a lengthy and complicated hair-treatment process done.
PEARLISTA
Frustrated by how difficult it was to find a ladies-only salon here, former Mediacorp artiste Nura J started Pearlista to cater to the hijabi community. The full-service chain salon that serves only female customers has branches in four locations now – in Orchard, as well as the neighbourhoods of Eunos, Clementi and Woodlands.