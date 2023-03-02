Hijab-friendly salons where Muslim women can get their hair done in privacy

For Muslimahs who wear hijabs, privacy is necessary, while being served by an all-female staff and the availability of halal-certified hair products are a plus. We all know salons that meet these needs aren’t exactly easy to come by, even in Singapore where beauty services can be found everywhere.

There’s good news though – there is a growing number of hair salons that cater specially to the Muslimah community, as well as other salons that have private rooms or a space just for female customers. What’s more, they have a full range of hair services and also serve a wide range of budgets – whether it’s a simple haircut or a perm and special dye job you’re looking for.