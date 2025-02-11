Celebrity couple Hong Ling and Nick Teo on wardrobe-sharing rules: ‘Stealing’ is fine, twinning’s a no-no

Since Teo moved in with Hong Ling, their wardrobe-sharing has only increased – but so has the need for space. Before they lived together, the actress had a whole wardrobe to herself. Now? Let’s just say Teo’s still negotiating for real estate.

“I gave him a very small compartment for his clothes,” Hong Ling said cheekily.

“As I accumulated more clothes, I kept asking for more space,” Teo added. “We plan to move to a bigger place, so hopefully, we’ll have a bigger wardrobe too. It’s important because right now, a lot of our pieces are stored away and we can’t really visualise them as outfits.”

Of course, some items are always within easy reach – like sunglasses. “We both have basic black ones and some special designs,” Teo said. “Like a pair of Fendi sunglasses – it’s from the women’s collection, but I bought it because I liked it. And then she started wearing it too.”

SNEAKY UNBOXING

Living together also means that Hong Ling has first dibs on Teo’s shopping hauls. “He bought a new bracelet recently, and I did the unboxing before he even saw it,” Hong Ling teased. “I was thinking, ‘Wow, it’s so nice and elegant!’"

Teo was caught completely off guard: “I didn’t even know she opened it!”

And just like that, the bracelet is already on her radar. When asked what she’d borrow from Teo next, she answered without hesitation: “That new bracelet, for sure.”

Teo, on the other hand, draws a blank. “I can’t think of anything to steal from her because she hasn’t done any shopping recently.”

RELATIONSHIP GOALS

For Teo, fashion-sharing strengthens their bond. “It creates a lot of conversation topics – my shopping trip becomes our shopping trip.”

“Couple styling has become a fun way for us to connect,” Hong Ling agreed.