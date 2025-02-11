Celebrity couple Hong Ling and Nick Teo on wardrobe-sharing rules: ‘Stealing’ is fine, twinning’s a no-no
The celebrity couple talk about their shared wardrobe, favourite fashion swaps, and the one shopping trick Hong Ling always pulls on Teo.
After eight years of dating and tying the knot in December 2023, Mediacorp artistes Hong Ling, 31, and Nick Teo, 36, have mastered the art of sharing – not just their lives, but also their wardrobes.
From accessories and T-shirts to sunglasses and even shopping habits, their couple dynamic is stitched into every fashion choice they make. CNA Lifestyle finds out how they mix, match, and occasionally borrow pieces from each other – sometimes without the other even noticing.
BORROWING OR STEALING
The first item Teo ever “borrowed” from Hong Ling? Accessories.
“I didn’t own a lot back then, so I kept stealing hers,” he confessed. “Even for guys, we can wear something more feminine when it comes to accessories. The first item I borrowed from her was a crystal-studded ring.”
For someone who leans towards a minimalist, neutral-toned wardrobe, accessories became Teo’s way of experimenting beyond his usual aesthetic. “I used to borrow a lot of sleek, delicate silver accessories from her to keep my look clean and understated,” he said. “But now, I like mixing gold and silver and going for chunkier pieces to add a bit more edge.”
Hong Ling, who describes her style as casual and effortless, has her own favourites from Teo’s collection. “I love to borrow his T-shirts, shirts and bags,” she shared, adding that they pair perfectly with her everyday uniform of jeans and sneakers. “Some of my bracelets are quite big, so he can wear them too. It’s nice that we’re both in the media industry and love fashion – we can really steal from each other’s wardrobes.”
Sometimes, Teo would go into stealth mode. “I won’t tell her when I’ve taken something, and she’ll go, ‘Eh, this bracelet looks very familiar huh?’,” he shared, laughing.
And while she may not be as sneaky, Hong Ling has a go-to item from his collection. “I think I’ve borrowed his Louis Vuitton bucket bag the most. It’s black, very simple, and just the right size for my phone, wallet and essentials.”
WHO SHOPS MORE?
Between the two, Teo is undeniably the bigger shopper – though Hong Ling often plays the voice of reason. “I can’t really control it. I love to shop,” he admitted. “But whenever I show Hong Ling something I want to buy, she’ll usually say, ‘Don’t get it, you already have something like this’.”
Still, she knows exactly when to indulge him. For years, Teo had been eyeing a solid gold bangle but could never bring himself to take the plunge. So, for their anniversary, Hong Ling surprised him with it. “It’s my favourite item right now,” he said happily.
Hong Ling, however, had one tiny complaint: “But I can’t wear it – it’s too big!”
Not that she’s above a little strategic shopping herself. When Teo recently sent her a photo of a hoodie he was about to buy, she casually replied, “What size are you getting? Can I fit into it?”
The result? “In the end, I got a medium instead of a large,” Teo said.
“Perfect size for the both of us,” Hong Ling quipped.
Teo sighed in mock defeat: “Perfect for you to steal!”
STYLING THEIR SHARED PIECES
Each piece they borrow takes on a different vibe depending on who’s wearing it.
Take Teo’s jewellery, for instance – sleek gold and silver pieces, some even set with diamonds. On him, these accents add a hint of bling to his casual outfits. Meanwhile, Hong Ling uses them to create a layered statement. “I’d wrap his necklace twice for a shorter length,” she said. “His jewellery is a bit flashier, so I like to style them in a dressier way. I’ll stack pieces, mix our collections, and play around with proportions to give it a fresh look.”
Teo, on the other hand, would borrow Hong Ling’s clothes but keep things more laid-back. “She has a Burberry T-shirt that she wears cropped, pairing it with jeans or skirts for a chic, feminine touch,” he said. “But I just wear it as is for a relaxed, street-style vibe,” he shared.
Hong Ling laughed. “The T-shirt was actually from the menswear section, but I love oversized fits, so I just made it work for me.”
SENTIMENTAL STEALS
One of their earliest "couple fashion” memories dates back to their first trip to Korea. To mark the milestone, Teo thoughtfully bought them matching beanies. “Mine was supposed to be red, his was black,” Hong Ling recalled. “But we’d end up swapping them on subsequent trips depending on our outfits or moods.”
After moving in together, borrowing each other’s clothes became second nature. Hong Ling recently got her hands on Teo’s brand-new hoodie – before he even had a chance to wear it.
Meanwhile, Teo has been casually adopting one of Hong Ling’s diamante rings as his own. “I’ve worn it so often that she probably doesn’t even remember it was hers,” he said.
“Oh, I know!” she chimed in. “It’s the one I usually wear on my middle or index finger. It’s his pinky ring now – it’s basically become his signature piece.”
NOT ENOUGH WARDROBE SPACE
Since Teo moved in with Hong Ling, their wardrobe-sharing has only increased – but so has the need for space. Before they lived together, the actress had a whole wardrobe to herself. Now? Let’s just say Teo’s still negotiating for real estate.
“I gave him a very small compartment for his clothes,” Hong Ling said cheekily.
“As I accumulated more clothes, I kept asking for more space,” Teo added. “We plan to move to a bigger place, so hopefully, we’ll have a bigger wardrobe too. It’s important because right now, a lot of our pieces are stored away and we can’t really visualise them as outfits.”
Of course, some items are always within easy reach – like sunglasses. “We both have basic black ones and some special designs,” Teo said. “Like a pair of Fendi sunglasses – it’s from the women’s collection, but I bought it because I liked it. And then she started wearing it too.”
SNEAKY UNBOXING
Living together also means that Hong Ling has first dibs on Teo’s shopping hauls. “He bought a new bracelet recently, and I did the unboxing before he even saw it,” Hong Ling teased. “I was thinking, ‘Wow, it’s so nice and elegant!’"
Teo was caught completely off guard: “I didn’t even know she opened it!”
And just like that, the bracelet is already on her radar. When asked what she’d borrow from Teo next, she answered without hesitation: “That new bracelet, for sure.”
Teo, on the other hand, draws a blank. “I can’t think of anything to steal from her because she hasn’t done any shopping recently.”
RELATIONSHIP GOALS
For Teo, fashion-sharing strengthens their bond. “It creates a lot of conversation topics – my shopping trip becomes our shopping trip.”
“Couple styling has become a fun way for us to connect,” Hong Ling agreed.
That said, they’ve outgrown certain trends. “Couple wear, like matching graphic T-shirts, used to be very disturbing for me,” Teo admitted. “We really can’t stand those matching cartoon shirts.”
“We did that in our early days,” Hong Ling admitted sheepishly.
“Now, we coordinate in a more sophisticated way – a shared colour, pattern, or just accessories,” shared Teo.
Hong Ling frequently takes inspiration from Teo’s outfit. “I often find myself undecided about what to wear, so I will usually match his style. If he’s doing a casual streetwear look, I’ll throw on a relaxed-fit jacket. If he’s going formal, I’ll go with a chic dress and elegant heels to match his suit.”
She also values his input on her overall look. "I always ask him if I should wear my hair down or tie it up, if I should do a centre or side parting. His advice really helps me decide.”
FASHION SHARING TIPS
For couples thinking about sharing their wardrobes, Teo’s advice is simple: “The most important thing is to have fun. If you enjoy it, it becomes a way to create a deeper connection.”
Despite their playful banter, there’s an unspoken rule between Hong Ling and Teo – nothing is off-limits when it comes to fashion. Whether it’s tees, jewellery, or even bags, if one of them owns it, the other is free to style it their way. So, the next time you spot Hong Ling in a hoodie or Teo with a diamante ring – chances are, they swiped it from the other’s wardrobe.
(Photography by Wee Khim; styling by Johnny Khoo; hair by Calvin Gan/ Hairloom; make-up by Shaun Lee; photography assistance by Ivan Teo)