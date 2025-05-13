What causes elbows and knees to darken? Skincare tips on dealing with hyperpigmentation

Elbows and knees do a lot of heavy lifting – literally. These joints are constantly in motion and often come into contact with rough or hard surfaces. Whether you're leaning on your desk, kneeling during workouts, or crawling around after a toddler, this repeated friction and pressure can lead to skin thickening, dryness, and ultimately, hyperpigmentation.

Hyperpigmentation can happen when your skin responds to minor trauma or irritation by producing excess melanin, the pigment responsible for skin colour. Over time, this can cause those areas to appear darker than the surrounding skin. People with deeper skin tones may notice this more, as their skin naturally produces more melanin and is more prone to post-inflammatory darkening.

Neglect plays a role in the darkening too. Elbows and knees are often skipped in our skincare routines, leading to a buildup of dead skin cells, dryness and dullness that makes discolouration more visible.

In some cases, darker patches may also be caused by underlying medical factors like hormonal imbalances like Addison’s disease, inflammation, certain medications, a vitamin B12 deficiency or allergic reactions.

If you notice sudden darkening, changes in texture, rashes, or fatigue alongside pigmentation, it’s a good idea to consult a healthcare professional.

HOW TO BRIGHTEN HYPERPIGMENTED SKIN

Unlike throwback fashion, good skin habits never go out of style. If you’re looking to brighten your elbows and knees, the key is consistency, gentleness and patience. These spots didn’t darken overnight, so they won’t even out that quickly either. Here’s how to care for your darkened elbows and knees:

1. EXFOLIATE GENTLY