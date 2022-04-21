Life beyond sneakers: How to build a chic capsule shoe wardrobe for every occasion

Capsule dressing has long been one of the best kept secrets among the fashion-inclined. A capsule wardrobe essentially refers to dependable classics that form the foundation of your style vocabulary. Each item in that capsule can be used interchangeably to create a myriad looks that fit your chosen style.

But why should capsule dressing stop short at just clothing? The same failsafe concept can also be applied to footwear. And the simplest and surest way to building a capsule shoe wardrobe is via timeless styles that have not only resiliently stood the test of time but notably, have periodically made faddish comebacks on the seasonal runways.