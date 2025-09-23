Know your gold jewellery: What do 14K, 18K, 22K, solid and plated really mean?

The wonderful world of gold can also be a mind-boggling one. Terms such as 14K, 18K and 22K gold, or gold vermeil, gold-filled and gold-plated jewellery are among the handful used to identify a myriad variety of gold. But what’s the difference between them and how do you decide which variety best suits your needs and budget?

Generally, these terms are used to indicate gold content, as well as how gold is applied to other metals. The higher the gold content, the richer the yellow hue. Singapore jeweller and founder of Carrie K, Caroline Kan, says there’s no one type of gold that is deemed the best – it all depends on your budget and personal preferences. She helps us navigate this mystifying world of yellow gold.