Still can't see clearly even with those new glasses? This might be the real reason

If you’ve ever had the experience of wearing a pair of spectacles that didn’t fit quite right, you’d know how uncomfortable and unbearable it can be.

One common complaint is a headache. This could be due to pressure from the temples and temple tips of spectacles that are overly fitting and could also be caused by vision issues including eye strain, giddiness or blurry vision.

But besides causing physical discomfort, did you know that ill-fitting glasses can also affect your vision?

Many of us will take some time to get accustomed to wearing a brand new pair of spectacles. Since the lens may come with a new prescription and the shape and size of the frames are different from your previous pair, your eyes will need to adapt to your new glasses. If you find yourself not able to see sharply after wearing them over multiple weeks, consult your optometrist, who can determine what the problem is.

If the new prescription isn’t the issue, then the fit of your new frames is likely the reason why you are not seeing as well as you should be. Here’s why it’s so important to ensure that your spectacles are sitting on your face properly.