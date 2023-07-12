Looking for a new hairdresser? 8 essential tips for finding the right one for you (and your hair)

Everyone needs a few important people on their speed dial – facialist, dermatologist and hairdresser.

The right cut, colour and style can make all the difference. It can enhance your look, make you look younger or offer a boost of confidence. After all, it’s not called our crowning glory for nothing.

It’s also why finding the right hairdresser is so important.

In fact, besides my husband, the longest relationship I’ve been in is with my hairstylist. He’s seen me go through straight rebonded hair to full bangs and even managed to convince me to go shorter, resulting in the current short bob I now sport.

But sometimes we find ourselves on a quest to find a new hairstylist. It might be because your regular one moved salons or even countries. Or perhaps you’re looking to shake things up as things have become too predictable and safe with your current hairdresser.

So if you’re on the hunt for a new one, how should you go about it? After all, while hair does grow, no one wants to walk around with a ruined style, even if it’s only for a month or two.