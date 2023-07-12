Looking for a new hairdresser? 8 essential tips for finding the right one for you (and your hair)
Searching for a new hairstylist can be tricky because no one wants to walk around with a bad cut, colour or perm. Here are 8 tips to help you on your quest to find a new hairdresser.
Everyone needs a few important people on their speed dial – facialist, dermatologist and hairdresser.
The right cut, colour and style can make all the difference. It can enhance your look, make you look younger or offer a boost of confidence. After all, it’s not called our crowning glory for nothing.
It’s also why finding the right hairdresser is so important.
In fact, besides my husband, the longest relationship I’ve been in is with my hairstylist. He’s seen me go through straight rebonded hair to full bangs and even managed to convince me to go shorter, resulting in the current short bob I now sport.
But sometimes we find ourselves on a quest to find a new hairstylist. It might be because your regular one moved salons or even countries. Or perhaps you’re looking to shake things up as things have become too predictable and safe with your current hairdresser.
So if you’re on the hunt for a new one, how should you go about it? After all, while hair does grow, no one wants to walk around with a ruined style, even if it’s only for a month or two.
Here are eight tips to help you find the perfect new fit:
1. TURN TO SOCIAL MEDIA
An easy way to start would be to look at the social media accounts of potential hairstylists and hair salons to get an idea of what to expect.
2. WORD OF MOUTH
Ask friends, family members or colleagues whose hair cuts or colours you envy for recommendations. Or take to your social media accounts to crowdsource for options. “Personal referrals are like the VIP pass to fabulous hair. Trust the ones with enviable locks,” said Mogan Lam, associate director of Chez Vous: Private Space.
3. PAY ATTENTION TO THE REVIEWS
Sure, every stylist will tell you that they’re good at the cut or style you want. But Lam advised to check out the online reviews and testimonials as well. “Look for a trail of happy customers with consistently positive feedback.”
4. KEEP IT WITHIN YOUR BUDGET
They say that money can’t buy happiness, but guess what? For the right price, money can buy great hair. Though not everyone would be willing to part with lots of cash for a haircut. This is why it’s important to make sure that the salon and hairstylist’s pricing structure fits your budget, and that they’re upfront about any additional costs, said Lam. The last thing you’d want is to be surprised when you’re presented the bill at the end.
5. ASK THE RIGHT QUESTIONS
A skilled hairstylist will inform you about any potential risks or limitations associated with your desired hairstyle, colour or hair treatment. So make sure that he or she is open and honest about what can be achieved realistically, especially during your first consultation. You might be expecting to walk out with the palest rose-gold tresses only to find that your hair is more orange than pink.
Other questions to ask also include how to maintain your new 'do at home. “It’s one thing to look good when you leave the salon, but it’s even better that you’re just as happy a month later,” said Ted Kim, managing director of Suchehwa by Ted.
“Red flag to look out for? The ‘everything also no problem’ kind of hairstylist,” shared Lam.
6. CHECK OUT THE STYLIST’S REFERENCES
Ask your new hairdresser to show you examples or photos of what they’ve done with their previous clients. More importantly, ask for references of clients whose hairstyles are similar to yours or are in the styles that you’re looking for. According to Kim, these references can “help you in determining if you appreciate their style and, more significantly, in assessing their understanding of your desired hairstyle”.
Best done before making your appointment if possible or at least the first thing after sitting down in the chair. If you realise that there might be some misalignment in what you and the hairstylist have in mind, then you still have time to switch stylists or re-think what style you want to do instead.
7. SHARE YOUR PAST…
Experiences, that is. And there’s a lot you should share, from what you didn’t like about your previous hairstylist – it’s not meant to shame but it will help your new hairstylist understand your preferences and what to avoid. “We’re all about setting expectations and ensuring your hair journey is a smooth sailing one. So, spill it, and let them work their magic without any hair-raising mishaps,” advised Lam.
At the same time, be open about what you’ve done with your hair as well. When was the last time you bleached, coloured or permed your hair. Especially if you’ve gone blonde then went dark in a matter of months. This is to minimise any second guessing your new hairstylist would need to do to give you the style you’re looking for.
8. REMEMBER THAT COMMUNICATION IS A TWO-WAY STREET
Let’s face it: There’s always a risk when trying out a new hairstylist or salon which is why communication is key with your hairstylist to minimise your dissatisfaction.
Communication goes both ways. According to Kim, hairstylists are taught to understand different hair conditions. This means that they may occasionally recommend certain treatments to better help you achieve your desired results or even sway you against choosing a certain style or service, depending on the state of your hair.
“Hence, it is important not only to communicate with your stylist, but also to consider their advice and effectively manage your own expectations,” added Kim.