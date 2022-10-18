Choosing a women’s suit that fits: Love, Bonito’s Rachel Lim says it should feel like ‘a hug from your BFF’

Knowing the right suit to get with is the easy part but shopping for the right one(s) is the real challenge. “Out of the boardroom, the suit has been leaning towards a more relaxed approach for a while now. The silhouette is often oversized and slightly baggy, and at times anchored with unexpected striking hues like fuschia pink or kelly green,” shared the fashion stylist.

What’s the chicest way to tackle the oversized suit? By going monochrome, offered Yeo. “Style your structured blazer with a midi-length pleated skirt in the same colour to accentuate feminine polish. And for a little bonus, the look easily transits to post-work engagements.”

For a next-level spin on the suit, the fashion stylist suggests taking on the leather suit that is equal parts luxurious and contemporary. “To ease the severity of the look, go casual with the rest of the look – a plain T-shirt underneath, high-top sneakers and top it off with a baseball cap and you’ll be stepping into cool girl territory.”

What about for the after-hours? Turn to the sexy suit in fluid fabrics such as satin or cupro. “Crop tops or bodysuits that show plenty of skin leave plenty of room for accessorising to the nines, and not to mention, sizzle.”