How do you remember how good a dish tastes? Food scented candles can help

A purple croissant candle by the luxury scented-candle maker Overose is listed as a top seller on its website. Last year, the initial run of two Shake Shack-inspired candles – Burger in the Park and Shake N Fries – from the home fragrance company Apotheke sold out in 48 hours, said its founder, Chrissy Fichtl.

“It is a testament to the macro environment,” said Victoria Corrales, the head of product innovation at Flamingo Estate. “We are all just so much more food-obsessed than ever.”

The variety of candles has also multiplied, said Kudzi Chikumbu, who reviews candles on his TikTok account, Sir Candle Man. For any one to stand out, “it needs to be visually interesting or have an interesting name or story, and food is still a great way to do that.”

The candle and food businesses have long been intertwined, said Todd Green, whose company, Aromatic Fillers, makes private-label candles. The same fragrance houses that develop scents for candle makers also create flavours for food companies, he said. When pumpkin spice lattes were introduced at Starbucks in 2003, pumpkin-spice candle sales flourished.

But many of the newer candle makers aren’t following fragrance-house trends, Green said. They seek out less conventional aromas – turmeric, pork schnitzel, A1 Original Steak Sauce – and see if the candles catch on.

Food candles hold wide appeal, Green said. More than half of the candles he creates have a culinary bent. And they have more staying power than other types. “Food is always in the conversation for candles,” he said.

Not all of them sell, though. Green produced a beet candle for Otherland, but it flopped. “Beet is very polarising,” he said, comparing the smell to mold or dirt. “You like them or you hate them.”

During the early pandemic lockdowns, many people bought candles to make their homes feel more inviting. Candle companies began selling hyperspecific food scents that channelled what consumers might be missing. A backyard barbecue. Pizza from a New York City slice joint. A freshly baked croissant from a patisserie.