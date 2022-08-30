Rebecca Lim’s hairstylist on how to get the best haircut of your life

If there is one thing just about everyone does right before getting a haircut, it would probably be to refer to a celebrity photograph. But if you are the sort who expects your stylist to give you a look that is exactly like what is pictured in your reference photograph, that is probably the worst thing you can do.

Here’s a reality check: Your hairstylist is not a magician and will not be able to transform you into a celeb doppelganger, no matter how skilled he or she might be.

“There are always elements to tweak in the hairstyle to suit the individual,” said celebrity stylist Dexter Ng, whose Rolodex of star clients includes actress Rebecca Lim, singer Stefanie Sun and actress-model Sheila Sim.