When you're too lazy to shampoo every day, here's how to keep your hair looking fresh

Let’s face it, we have all been guilty of skipping a shampoo every now and then. And for some women, this “hack” has been so efficient at saving time that they only give their hair a good shampoo every other day – or even just once or twice a week.

But even though Google is filled with articles that wax lyrical about how it can be beneficial to wash your hair less frequently, hair experts in Singapore say you should think twice about doing so in our hot and humid Little Red Dot.

“Many of these articles are written by authors living in non-tropical countries. Thus, it is not entirely applicable to people living in a hot and humid climate like ours, where we perspire daily and our sebum production is more active,” said Charles Chong, associate director of Chez Vous Hair Salon.

After all, just like how we wash our faces and bodies with soap daily to get rid of sweat, oil and dirt, it is a matter of hygiene to do the same for our scalp and hair to prevent complications like itchy scalp or unsightly flakes.

“Dirt and sebum build up throughout the day and perspiration may result in bacterial growth and inflammation of the scalp,” said Selina Ong, co-founder of Coulisse Heir.