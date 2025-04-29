Do we really need 10 layers of skincare in 2025? How to maximise your beauty routine with fewer products

With essences, mists, emulsions, and endless new categories hitting the market, it’s easy to feel like every product is essential. But Dr Alagappan believes in keeping things simple: "The key is to focus on your skincare goals and skin type while maintaining a basic foundation. I always start with a good cleanser, moisturiser, and sunscreen in the morning. Once these building blocks are in place, then I address specific concerns like acne or pigmentation – especially at night.”"

And if you’re wondering whether a multi-step routine – like the 10-step K-beauty routine – is scientifically superior, the answer is no. "A complicated skincare routine can be more detrimental rather than beneficial. Instead of counting steps, it is more prudent to focus on key ingredients tailored to your skin type and needs," she said.

Dr Alagappan emphasises that a complicated routine can irritate the skin. “Skin absorption has its limits, and overloading the skin can cause acne breakouts. Over-exfoliation can also lead to impaired barrier function and accelerate the ageing process.”

MORNING VS NIGHT ROUTINE: WHAT SHOULD YOU USE?

Your AM and PM skincare routines serve different purposes, so their steps should be tailored accordingly.

Morning routine: Protect and hydrate

Your AM routine should focus on preparing your skin for the day ahead – hydration and UV protection are key. Dr Alagappan recommends the following:

Gentle cleanser to remove the overnight products, or just water for those with dry skin.

Lightweight moisturiser to hydrate without heaviness.

Consider including antioxidants, like vitamin C for pigmentation, or niacinamide for oily or acne-prone skin.

Sunscreen is the most crucial step in the morning.

Night routine: Repair and treat

In the evening, your priority should be on removing buildup and targeting concerns:

Start with double cleansing – use an oil-based cleanser to remove makeup and sunscreen, followed by a water-based cleanser to wash away residual grime

Targeted treatments for your skin concerns, like retinol for fine lines, gentle exfoliants for congestion, or anti-pigmentation creams for dark spots.

Rich moisturiser that suits your skin type to seal in the previous layers.

For eye creams, Dr Alagappan prefers applying them at night after serums but before moisturisers. If fine lines are a concern, a light eye cream in the morning may also help.