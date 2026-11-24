Ever wondered why your perfectly coiffed hair falls flat or turns frizzy the moment you step outside?

Blame Singapore’s humidity, for starters.

“Humidity is a major reason why a blowout does not last because the hair absorbs moisture from the air, causing it to swell and gradually return to its natural texture and shape,” explained Leonica Kei, founder and principal trichologist at LeonicaK Trichology.

And because hair doesn’t always absorb moisture evenly, especially when it is damaged or naturally porous, some sections may react differently from others, said Readen Chia, director at Chez Vous Hair Salon. The result? A once-smooth blowout becomes frizzy, wavy or full of flyaways.

But humidity isn’t the only culprit.

Perspiration can undo a blowout just as quickly. “Even without humidity, once you start perspiring around your scalp, forehead or neck, you are introducing moisture directly back into your freshly styled hair. And when the hair roots become damp, the volume created during the blowout starts to collapse,” said Chia.

Using too much styling product can also work against you. Heavy oils, creams and serums can weigh hair down, particularly if you have fine hair, added Chia.

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