Why your blowout falls flat in Singapore’s humidity – and how to make it last longer
Humidity, perspiration and even the wrong styling products can undo a perfect blowout in minutes. Hair experts share how to beat the frizz, keep your volume and make your style last longer.
Ever wondered why your perfectly coiffed hair falls flat or turns frizzy the moment you step outside?
Blame Singapore’s humidity, for starters.
“Humidity is a major reason why a blowout does not last because the hair absorbs moisture from the air, causing it to swell and gradually return to its natural texture and shape,” explained Leonica Kei, founder and principal trichologist at LeonicaK Trichology.
And because hair doesn’t always absorb moisture evenly, especially when it is damaged or naturally porous, some sections may react differently from others, said Readen Chia, director at Chez Vous Hair Salon. The result? A once-smooth blowout becomes frizzy, wavy or full of flyaways.
But humidity isn’t the only culprit.
Perspiration can undo a blowout just as quickly. “Even without humidity, once you start perspiring around your scalp, forehead or neck, you are introducing moisture directly back into your freshly styled hair. And when the hair roots become damp, the volume created during the blowout starts to collapse,” said Chia.
Using too much styling product can also work against you. Heavy oils, creams and serums can weigh hair down, particularly if you have fine hair, added Chia.
YOUR HAIR TEXTURE MATTERS
Not all hair reacts to humidity in the same way. “Different hair textures have different levels of porosity, natural shape and resistance to humidity,” explained Kei.
Here's how to make your blowout work for your hair type.
Fine hair
Problem: Your blowout falls flat quickly.
Fix: Focus on creating volume at the roots by drying them thoroughly with a round brush. Stick to lightweight styling products and avoid applying too much conditioner, oil or rich cream near the roots, advised Kei.
Thick, unruly hair
Problem: Your hair may feel dry on the surface but still be damp underneath, making it harder to achieve a lasting blowout.
Fix: Apply a smoothing or anti-frizz product, then blow-dry in smaller sections, directing the airflow downwards for a sleeker finish, advised Chia.
Coloured, coarse hair
Problem: Coarse texture, combined with possible chemical damage, can make hair more difficult to smooth.
Fix: Prioritise conditioning and heat protection, as chemically treated hair tends to be more porous, said Kei. Use a smoothing product to tame frizz and avoid excessive heat, which can cause further damage.
Curly hair
Problem: Straightening and reshaping your natural curls takes more effort.
Fix: Work in small sections, maintaining consistent tension with your heated styling tool from roots to ends to create a smoother, more even finish.
7 STEPS TO A PERFECT BLOWOUT
“A good blowout actually starts before you pick up the hairdryer,” said Chia.
Here's how to get salon-worthy results at home.
Step 1: Condition
Start with conditioner to smooth your hair and make it easier to manage. Apply it in a downward motion, using your fingers to comb the product through.
“Keep working it through until the hair feels smooth, leave it on for five minutes, then rinse,” advised Chia.
Try: Decorte AQ Repair Smooth Treatment Conditioner, S$74
Available at Decorte counters.
Step 2: Towel dry
Gently squeeze excess water from your hair with a towel. Avoid rubbing vigorously, as this creates friction that can lead to tangles and frizz.
Try: Nodspark Hair Towel Wrap, S$24
Available at www.nodspark.com
Step 3: Detangle
While hair is still damp, use a detangling brush or wide-tooth comb to gently work through knots. Start at the ends and gradually work your way up to minimise tugging and breakage.
Try: Stryv ProBrush, S$39
Available at www.stryv.com
Step 4: Protect against heat
Before reaching for the hairdryer, apply a heat-protective serum or lotion to help minimise damage from blow-drying and styling.
Try: Mise en Scene Salon 10 Peptide Repair Leave In Conditioner, S$21.90
Available at Watsons and official Amorepacific Hair & Body shops on Lazada.sg and Shopee.sg
Step 5: Blow-dry and styling
This is where technique makes all the difference.
“A perfect blowout requires understanding how much tension is needed to stretch the hair and shape it into the desired shape, while applying the right amount of heat to dry the hair without causing excessive damage,” explained Kei.
Start by dividing your hair into manageable sections. Trying to dry too much hair at once makes it harder to maintain the tension and control needed for a smooth finish, said Chia.
Point the hairdryer's nozzle down the hair shaft rather than blowing air in different directions to minimise frizz.
Use warm or hot air to dry and shape the hair, then switch to cool air to help set the style, advised Kei.
But hotter isn't necessarily better. Excessive heat can leave hair dry, rough and frizzy. Fine, bleached or damaged hair generally requires a lower temperature than thick, healthy hair, said Chia.
Most importantly, make sure your hair is completely dry before finishing. “Even a little remaining dampness can cause the style to collapse, especially in Singapore’s humidity,” he cautioned.
Try: Dyson Airsmooth, S$329
Available at Dyson stores and www.dyson.com.sg
Step 6: Keep frizz at bay
Finish with an anti-humidity spray to help protect your blowout from moisture in the air.
Choose a formula that suits your hair texture, advised Kei. Lightweight mists work best for fine hair, while coarse or porous hair may benefit from richer smoothing or conditioning products.
Try: Oribe Impermeable Anti-Humidity Spray, S$68.67
Available at select hair salons.
Step 7: Treatment
A good blowout also depends on the condition of your hair.
Use a reparative or nourishing hair mask once a week to replenish moisture and conditioning lost through heat styling, advised Kei. Regular treatments can help maintain hair's strength, flexibility and overall condition.
Keeping damaged hair in better condition can also make it easier to style, added Chia.
Try: Ouai Bond Repair Balm, S$40
Available at Sephora stores and Sephora.sg
HOW TO MAKE YOUR BLOWOUT LAST LONGER
While it's tempting to blow-dry your hair into shape every day, both Kei and Chia advised against daily heat styling.
“Daily heat styling can weaken the hair structure over time, causing hair to lose elasticity and eventually lead to breakage,” cautioned Kei.
Instead, try these simple tricks to keep your blowout looking good for another day or two.
- Never go to bed with damp hair. Moisture at the roots can cause your blowout to lose its shape overnight, said Chia.
- Go easy on oils and serums before bedtime. Too much product may make hair look smooth initially but leave it flat by morning.
- Keep cool while you sleep. If possible, sleep in an air-conditioned room to minimise perspiration, which can quickly undo a blowout.
- Switch to a silk or satin pillowcase. The smoother surface helps reduce friction and frizz while you sleep.
- Touch up, don't start over. There's no need to redo your entire blowout the next morning. Focus on areas that have lost their shape, particularly the roots, fringe and face-framing sections, advised Chia. Finish with a light anti-humidity spray.
- Keep your hands off your hair. Excessive touching or brushing creates friction that can lead to frizz, added Kei.