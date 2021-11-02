Reusable wipes and skincare samples: 9 ways to reduce cosmetics waste

I’ve often felt troubled by the amount of packaging in beauty products. Take, for example, skincare serum. It can be encased in an ornate bottle, which sits inside an elaborate box (and sometimes a box within a box), which is then wrapped in plastic.

The tiny amount of product versus the swathes of packaging it comes in is sometimes mind-boggling. Some may argue that beauty products are designed to pamper and make us feel a certain way, and hence packaging is important, but this comes at a cost to the environment.

I try to assuage my feelings of guilt by making sure I recycle all paper, plastic and glass packaging, but I’ve just learned, to my consternation, that very little beauty packaging is actually recycled.

According to clean and sustainable New Zealand skincare brand Emma Lewisham, the beauty industry is responsible for 120 billion units of waste each year, with single use packaging being the industry's largest contributor to carbon emissions.