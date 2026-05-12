Hyperpigmentation 101: Why dark spots appear suddenly – and how to prevent and treat them

Hyperpigmentation is one of the most common skin problems among women, especially those in their 30s and beyond. This is largely because many forms of pigmentation develop gradually, influenced by cumulative sun exposure, natural ageing and hormonal changes over time.

While dark spots can seem to appear suddenly, they rarely form overnight. In reality, they often exist beneath the skin’s surface long before they become visible.

“Pigment can sit quietly in the deeper layers of the skin before being triggered to surface. By the time dark spots become clearly visible, they are already established within the skin,” explained Dr Shirley Kwee, medical director of Cambridge Medical Group.

So why do these early changes go unnoticed? And once pigmentation becomes visible, is it already too late to act? Understanding how hyperpigmentation develops is the first step towards managing and preventing it.