Hyperpigmentation 101: Why dark spots appear suddenly – and how to prevent and treat them
Pigmentation can be difficult to deal with, but skin specialists say they can be diminished with diligent and appropriate care.
Hyperpigmentation is one of the most common skin problems among women, especially those in their 30s and beyond. This is largely because many forms of pigmentation develop gradually, influenced by cumulative sun exposure, natural ageing and hormonal changes over time.
While dark spots can seem to appear suddenly, they rarely form overnight. In reality, they often exist beneath the skin’s surface long before they become visible.
“Pigment can sit quietly in the deeper layers of the skin before being triggered to surface. By the time dark spots become clearly visible, they are already established within the skin,” explained Dr Shirley Kwee, medical director of Cambridge Medical Group.
So why do these early changes go unnoticed? And once pigmentation becomes visible, is it already too late to act? Understanding how hyperpigmentation develops is the first step towards managing and preventing it.
While dark spots can seem to appear suddenly, they rarely form overnight.
HOW DARK SPOTS FORM
Hyperpigmentation occurs when excess melanin accumulates in the skin. Melanin is a pigment produced by specialised cells called melanocytes, which are located in the deepest layer of the epidermis. Its primary role is protective – shielding the skin from ultraviolet (UV) radiation. This is why the skin darkens or tans after sun exposure.
Problems arise when melanin production becomes excessive or uneven. “The most common trigger for hyperpigmentation is sun exposure, but hormones, skin inflammation such as acne, and even genetic predisposition also play significant roles,” said Dr Kwee. Over time, this excess pigment becomes unevenly distributed, appearing as dark patches or spots.
There are several types of hyperpigmentation, each with distinct causes and characteristics. According to aesthetic doctor Rachel Ho, common forms include melasma, solar lentigines and post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation.
Melasma, often linked to hormonal fluctuations, typically appears as larger, blotchy patches on the skin. Solar lentigines – commonly known as sunspots – show up as small, well-defined dark spots caused by prolonged sun exposure. Post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation, on the other hand, develops after skin trauma or inflammation, such as acne, eczema or injury.
Identifying the type of pigmentation is important, as it determines both the trigger and the most effective treatment approach.
Melanin's primary role is protective – shielding the skin from ultraviolet (UV) radiation.
WHY THEY SEEM TO APPEAR OUT OF THE BLUE
Although pigmentation takes time to develop, many people feel that dark spots appear “out of nowhere”. This perception is largely due to how melanin forms and becomes visible.
“Melanin synthesis and its transfer to the skin’s surface is a gradual process,” said Dr Ho. “Initially, spots may be small and faint, making them easy to overlook. With continued exposure to triggers, they darken and enlarge, eventually becoming noticeable.”
External factors can also accelerate this process. According to Dr Kwee, UV exposure, hormonal fluctuations, inflammation and even heat can rapidly activate melanocytes, causing existing pigmentation to appear darker or more defined almost instantly.
In its early stages, hyperpigmentation is often mistaken for general dullness or uneven skin tone. By the time it becomes clearly visible, it is usually more deeply established and therefore harder to treat – which is why prevention is so important.
UV exposure, hormonal fluctuations, inflammation and even heat can rapidly activate melanocytes, causing existing pigmentation to appear darker or more defined almost instantly.
PREVENTING HYPERPIGMENTATION
When it comes to pigmentation, prevention is far more effective than treatment. The single most important step is consistent sun protection.
Try: Anessa Brightening UV Sunscreen Gel, S$36
Available at Guardian.
“Daily sunscreen is non-negotiable,” emphasised Dr Kwee. Limiting direct sun exposure, seeking shade and avoiding peak UV hours can significantly reduce the risk of pigmentation.
Some forms, such as melasma, are harder to prevent because they are influenced by hormonal changes. Hormones like oestrogen and progesterone can increase the skin’s sensitivity to UV radiation, which is why melasma often appears or worsens during pregnancy or with hormonal contraceptive use.
While hormonal triggers may be difficult to control, diligent sun protection becomes even more critical during such periods, as the skin is more reactive to UV and heat.
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A consistent skincare routine also plays a role in prevention. Dr Ho recommended incorporating antioxidants like Vitamin C, which help reduce oxidative stress caused by UV exposure. For post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation, addressing the underlying issue – whether acne, eczema or a compromised skin barrier – is essential to prevent further pigmentation from forming.
When it comes to pigmentation, prevention is far more effective than treatment.
TACKLING DARK SPOTS THAT HAVE EMERGED
Hyperpigmentation is often considered one of the more challenging skin concerns to treat. Results can be slow and vary depending on the type and depth of pigmentation.
“Superficial pigmentation tends to respond more quickly, while deeper or hormonally driven conditions like melasma require longer-term management,” said Dr Kwee.
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Skin renewal itself takes time, so improvements are gradual. Most people can expect to see visible changes within one to three months, though more stubborn cases may take longer.
Consistency is key. Ongoing exposure to triggers such as UV rays or hormonal influences can continue to stimulate melanin production, potentially slowing progress. This makes continued sun protection essential, even during treatment.
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In terms of skincare, certain active ingredients can help target hyperpigmentation at different stages. Dr Ho highlighted several key categories:
- Tyrosinase inhibitors, such as Vitamin C and azelaic acid, help reduce melanin production.
- Niacinamide works by limiting the transfer of melanin to the skin’s surface.
- Retinoids and exfoliating acids (like AHAs and BHAs) promote cell turnover, helping to gradually fade existing pigmentation.
However, more is not always better. Overusing strong actives or harsh exfoliants can irritate the skin, leading to inflammation – which can actually worsen pigmentation. A balanced, well-tolerated routine is far more effective in the long run.
For deeper or more resistant pigmentation, clinical treatments may be an option. Advanced laser technologies can help break down pigment more effectively, though results vary depending on skin type and the depth of pigmentation. Proper aftercare, particularly strict sun protection, is essential to maintain results.
A LONG-TERM APPROACH
For those relying on over-the-counter solutions, incorporating targeted actives into a consistent routine can help manage and gradually improve pigmentation. However, it’s important to set realistic expectations.
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Available at Welcia, Don Don Donki and Hands stores.
“Dark spots rarely improve on their own without treatment,” said Dr Ho. In a high UV environment like Singapore, ongoing sun exposure can continue to drive melanin production, meaning pigmentation may worsen over time if left unaddressed.
Ultimately, managing hyperpigmentation requires patience and consistency. It is less about quick fixes and more about long-term care – protecting the skin from triggers, supporting its natural renewal processes and choosing treatments that work with, rather than against, the skin.
With the right approach, dark spots can be lightened and controlled – but prevention will always remain the most powerful tool.