Singaporean brand Imi wants to change the way we think about heat styling our hair

Singapore’s humidity only made matters worse. “When your hair is bleached, it’s harder to maintain your hairstyle,” she said. Her frustration eventually sparked a search for styling tools that could minimise further damage while still delivering good results.

WHY CONTROLLED HEAT MAY BE BETTER FOR HAIR

Ng’s research led her to a surprising discovery: blow-drying hair properly may actually be healthier than letting it air-dry.

She came across a study by dermatologists from Yonsei University in South Korea, which found that controlled heat – applied at the right temperature and distance – could help protect hair better than natural drying.

“I always thought air-drying was healthier for the hair, but it turns out that using controlled heat to dry it is the best way to go,” said Ng.

The study explained that wet hair is especially vulnerable because its cuticle layer is lifted. In this weakened state, hair stretches more easily and becomes prone to breakage – which is why aggressively towel-drying or leaving hair wet for prolonged periods can cause damage.

The key, according to Ng, is drying hair quickly but gently, using controlled heat and proper technique.