Singaporean brand Imi wants to change the way we think about heat styling our hair
Great-looking tresses should not come at the expense of hair health, says Imi’s founder, who set out to create hair tools that provide users with the assurance of good hair every day.
The hairstyling tools market has become increasingly crowded – and not just with big global names. Homegrown brands are stepping up with inventive technologies and fresh perspectives on hair care.
One of them is Imi, a new Singaporean hairstyling brand whose name comes from the Japanese word for “significance”. Founded by Sharryl Ng, the brand is built around a simple promise: healthier hair without sacrificing styling performance.
“For the longest time, I was resigned to the fact that my hair condition would deteriorate with heat styling,” recalled Ng, whose heavily bleached hair had become increasingly dry and brittle over time.
Blow-drying hair properly may actually be healthier than letting it air-dry.
Singapore’s humidity only made matters worse. “When your hair is bleached, it’s harder to maintain your hairstyle,” she said. Her frustration eventually sparked a search for styling tools that could minimise further damage while still delivering good results.
WHY CONTROLLED HEAT MAY BE BETTER FOR HAIR
Ng’s research led her to a surprising discovery: blow-drying hair properly may actually be healthier than letting it air-dry.
She came across a study by dermatologists from Yonsei University in South Korea, which found that controlled heat – applied at the right temperature and distance – could help protect hair better than natural drying.
“I always thought air-drying was healthier for the hair, but it turns out that using controlled heat to dry it is the best way to go,” said Ng.
The study explained that wet hair is especially vulnerable because its cuticle layer is lifted. In this weakened state, hair stretches more easily and becomes prone to breakage – which is why aggressively towel-drying or leaving hair wet for prolonged periods can cause damage.
The key, according to Ng, is drying hair quickly but gently, using controlled heat and proper technique.
DESIGNING A HAIR DRYER THAT THINKS FOR YOU
The device features a smart system that automatically adjusts heat and airflow based on how close the dryer is to the hair, helping reduce the risk of heat damage.
That insight became the foundation for Imi’s first product: the Air Smart Intellisense hair dryer.
The device features a smart system that automatically adjusts heat and airflow based on how close the dryer is to the hair, helping reduce the risk of heat damage.
Ng felt there was a gap in the market for tools that prioritised long-term hair health rather than just speed or power.
“Many hairstyling brands focus on higher heat or faster airflow for stronger performance, but they don’t really consider how people use these tools every day and how that affects hair over time,” she said.
BUILDING A BRAND FROM SCRATCH
Despite having no prior experience developing hairstyling appliances, Ng decided to bring her ideas to life with help from a family member and a friend who had industry experience.
She also worked with engineers and manufacturers to develop the products – a process that involved extensive prototyping and testing on herself and her family.
“A lot of the work was about refining the details – not just technically, but also how the product feels to use,” she shared.
As a start-up, finding manufacturing partners proved challenging. Many factories preferred established brands with large-volume orders and were hesitant to work with a young company that wanted close involvement in every aspect of development.
“It wasn’t easy finding manufacturers that were open to the standards we were aiming for,” Ng admitted.
THE DYSON COMPARISON – AND HOW IMI DIFFERS
Imi’s current lineup – which includes a hair dryer, Air Styler and Air Straightener — may inevitably invite comparisons to Dyson and other premium hairstyling brands.
Ng acknowledges the similarities, especially around the use of the Coanda effect, the aerodynamic principle that allows airflow to wrap around curved surfaces and automatically attract hair.
“Dyson played a significant role in shaping this category,” she said. “But while they position technology as the hero, we see technology as an enabler.”
Imi’s Air Styler also uses the Coanda effect, but combines it with plasma technology designed to reduce frizz and help hair retain moisture.
“For us, hair health is always central to the technology we use,” Ng explained.
“We’re focused on creating a balanced system instead of pushing one technology as the main story.”
POSITIONED BETWEEN PREMIUM AND MASS MARKET
Ng sees a clear divide in the hairstyling market between ultra-premium and mass-market products – and believes Imi can occupy the middle ground.
“Our aim is to make well-designed, high-performing tools more accessible, without compromising long-term performance,” she said.
Imi’s products are currently priced between S$200 and S$300, positioning the brand as a more attainable alternative to luxury competitors.
Our aim is to make well-designed, high-performing tools more accessible, without compromising long-term performance.
WHAT WOMEN REALLY WANT FROM HAIRSTYLING TOOLS
Through conversations with women and professional hairstylists, Ng identified two recurring concerns: frizz control and manageability.
Another major issue is styling bleached or colour-treated hair without causing further damage.
“I think women want tools that help them achieve good results easily, but also don’t harm their hair in the long run,” she said.
To validate the products, Imi distributed them to hairstylists for testing. Some professionals ended up replacing their existing salon hairdryers with Imi’s – feedback Ng considers one of the brand’s biggest milestones so far.
“No one understands hair better than professionals who work with it every day,” she said.
For now, Imi has launched with three core products, though Ng hinted at future expansions. One thing, however, remains non-negotiable: Hair health will continue to guide every product decision.
“Anything we launch must meet our core criteria – that it can be used without harming hair,” she said. “Tools that rely on highly damaging heated metal surfaces, for example, won’t be considered.”