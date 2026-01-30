Why indie fine jewellery is on the rise in Singapore – plus 4 local brands to know
As younger consumers start to favour personal expression over mass luxury, Singapore’s indie fine jewellery scene is booming. We speak to four founders who are building brands on authenticity, intimacy and pieces you'll wear every day.
Singapore’s jewellery scene is having a quiet revolution. After weathering a pandemic and economic turbulence, the market is back in motion: The local jewellery trade is projected to grow annually by roughly 5 per cent over the next five years. According to Market Research Singapore, people under 40 now make up 67 per cent of all luxury purchases, including jewellery.
Part of the momentum comes from a broader shift in spending behaviour. With luxury fashion prices climbing and trend cycles accelerating, many younger consumers now view fine jewellery as a more enduring investment – something that retains value, carries personal meaning and outlasts seasonal wardrobes.
But this resurgence isn’t being led solely by heritage names or global brands. A new generation is rewriting the rules: homegrown, independent fine jewellery labels rooted in design, personal expression and distinctly modern sensibilities. Born on Instagram rather than generational legacy, they’re capturing a cohort of Singaporean buyers who want pieces that feel intimate, intentional and built for real life.
BEYOND THE LOGOS
Ask today’s founders what’s fuelling the rise of indie fine jewellery in Singapore, and one word dominates: meaning.
“The modern consumer desire meaning,” said Genevie Yeo, founder of Gen.K Jewelry, the brand redefining jade for a younger generation. “Shoppers today are no longer satisfied with generic designs or purely transactional purchases. They seek pieces that tell a story, represent personal milestones and express cultural or emotional significance.”
For J&Co Jewellery, a brand known for its modern, dainty pieces, founder Jenny Kwang sees the shift as equally visual.
“For a long time, the local market offered relatively limited designs compared to what consumers saw overseas,” she said.
“Social media gave people direct access to global trends and independent success stories, Singaporeans have become more design-aware and more willing to seek pieces that feel personal and meaningful.”
Social platforms have dismantled the hierarchy once ruled by legacy brands and glossy campaigns. Instead of static ads, shoppers now encounter styling reels, studio footage and founders speaking directly on Instagram and TikTok.
“Digital platforms have levelled the playing field,” said Yeo. “Independent brands that speak with authenticity are quickly rewarded with loyalty and visibility.”
Saint Avia, a design-forward solid-gold brand, frames the shift as generational. “People want jewellery that feels personal, intentional, and self-made – not mass luxury nor ubiquitous designs,” said co-founders Beatrice Ho and Carys Kwan.
“On the founder side, this generation is departing from the ‘standard’ Singaporean route and is becoming increasingly entrepreneurial, expressive, and willing to build something that reflects their own values.”
THE NEW JEWELLERY WARDROBE
If previous generations saved for one statement branded piece, today’s 20- and 30-somethings are building layered jewellery wardrobes: Slim hoops, diamond studs, stackable bands, and sculptural bangles reimagined for daily rotation.
J&Co’s Kwang observes that younger shoppers “are looking for pieces that feel personal and reflective of who they are. They value craftsmanship, quality, and longevity, choosing pieces they can wear effortlessly every day.”
Saint Avia sees this first-hand with Gen Z clients. “Jewellery isn’t just a status symbol anymore; it’s a meaningful and personal expression of identity, independence, and achievement,” the founders said. “We have Gen Zs coming to buy their first ‘starter’ piece with their adult money and it’s really heartwarming to be a part of it.”
For State Property, the label known for sculptural, architectural silhouettes, co-founder Afzal Imram connects the shift to trend fatigue. “Fast fashion has sped up so much that it’s become a little exhausting to follow,” he noted. “People want pieces with more mileage, enduring designs they can eventually pass down.”
THE BESPOKE ADVANTAGE
Where global houses leverage heritage and scale, indie labels compete with intimacy – often through custom commissions.
For Gen.K, custom jade pieces – from modern Si Dian Jin (a traditional Chinese wedding gift) sets to heirloom redesigns – have become central.
“Bespoke services have been one of the strongest foundations of our long-term client relationships,” said Yeo. The process invites clients into the narrative, often building friendships. These insights have shaped the brand’s ready-to-wear direction: Convertible styling, symbolic details, contemporary takes on traditional materials.
State Property’s relationship with bespoke evolved organically. Early on, the brand turned down requests to replicate luxury house designs. Launching a ready-to-wear line established its design identity; today, bespoke pushes that voice further. “Each commission stretches our design boundaries, and those ideas influence future launches,” Afzal shared.
Saint Avia’s founders echo the emotional stake of custom work. “It adds another layer of meaning. It’s about trust, attention to detail and self-expression.” Each commission signals something deeper: “It's our clients believing we can craft something they're willing to invest in.”
At J&Co, personalisation is woven into the brand’s origin story. Kwang first gained traction with handmade pieces and hand-stamped charms on Etsy, a legacy she continues today through Lettered Muse, the brand’s dedicated personalisation arm. Even if it’s no longer the core of the business, she says it remains “an important part of our brand’s heart and history”.
BEHIND THE BLING
The rise of indie jewellery may appear to be all glitz and glamour, but the work behind it is grinding.
Without large teams or budgets, building awareness is slow for indie brands like J&Co. “Major brands can create widespread awareness instantly. We grow through consistency, authenticity, and genuine connection,” shared Kwang.
Yeo cites scale and the labour intensity of bespoke work as constant constraints – though she views these limitations as defining Gen.K’s identity: Small batches, intentional storytelling, tight creative focus. “In many ways, the constraints of being small have shaped our identity. They push us to stay focused, attentive and deeply connected to our clients,” she added.
State Property’s Afzal is frank about the economics: “Our products cost a lot to make, client acquisition costs are high, and retail isn’t glamorous behind the scenes. We’re like swans, appearing graceful above water but paddling frantically below.”
Yet he emphasises how the emotional stakes are different when every sale counts. “We celebrate every sale, because each one means so much to us, and goes a long way to helping us build the brand we envision.”
Smaller brands also grapple with persistent misconceptions. Saint Avia frequently encounters clients who assume indie fine jewellery should be fast and cheap. “In reality, ‘slow’ usually just means we’re being careful and trying to work out the best and most affordable option for the client,” the founders explained.
That patience, precision and intimacy may be exactly what defines this chapter in Singapore’s jewellery landscape. The designer houses will always glitter. But increasingly, the pieces Singaporeans really live in – the earrings they sleep in, the reimagined jade from childhood, the bangles stacked beside luxury icons – are emerging from small studios, lean teams and uncompromising visions.
In a market that has traditionally taken its luxury cues from global houses, the rise of local independents marks a meaningful shift. Here are four brands illustrating how Singapore’s fine jewellery landscape is evolving.
4 SINGAPORE FINE JEWELLERY LABELS TO KNOW
1. STATE PROPERTY
Founded by husband-and-wife duo Afzal Imram and Lin Ruiyin, State Property has become Singapore’s most internationally recognised fine-jewellery export, worn by Rihanna and Taylor Swift.
The brand is known for its sculptural, architectural forms that bridge classic jewellery codes with contemporary precision. Signature designs such as the Borsh Jet Black Bangle and Edessa Pave Bracelet are often stacked alongside Cartier Loves, adding a striking, contemporary contrast to the traditional luxury uniform.
Prices start at S$750 for a single 14K gold and diamond earring.
Shop here.
2. SAINT AVIA
Helmed by founders Beatrice Ho and Carys Kwan, Saint Avia brings a stripped-back, modernist sensibility to solid-gold jewellery.
Its Archetypes Collection, named after personalities in the founders’ inner circle, is a customer favourite for its sleek, sculptural forms. The brand’s first flagship at *SCAPE signals its next chapter, pairing small-batch craftsmanship with ethically sourced materials and transparent production.
Prices start at S$110 for a single 14K solid gold hoop earring.
Shop here.
3. GEN.K JEWELRY
Sisters Genevie and Kayde Yeo built Gen.K on an audacious premise that jade could be made modern, feminine and deeply wearable.
Their bestselling Si Dian Jin wedding sets, the botanical Reyna Collection, and the vibrant Nova Collection show how jade can shift from heirloom to everyday piece. Their newest innovation, the Ever Link, is a modular charm engineered to clip onto jade bangles, bags or sunglasses, reflecting the brand’s commitment to modernity and function.
Prices start at S$1,078 for a made-to-order jade ring with 14K solid gold and lab-grown diamonds.
Shop here.
4. J&CO JEWELLERY
What began as founder Jenny Kwang’s Etsy experiment – hand-stamped charms made from her home – has grown into one of Singapore’s most recognisable minimalist jewellery brands.
J&Co specialises in 14K solid-gold essentials designed for everyday wear: Their Seamless Huggies and Clara Flatbacks have become staples for a generation raised on quiet luxury, while custom initials, birthstones and charms live on through its sister platform Lettered Muse.
Prices for the brand’s luxury jewellery range start at S$119 for a single 14K solid gold hoop earring.
Shop here.