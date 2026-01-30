Why indie fine jewellery is on the rise in Singapore – plus 4 local brands to know

Singapore’s jewellery scene is having a quiet revolution. After weathering a pandemic and economic turbulence, the market is back in motion: The local jewellery trade is projected to grow annually by roughly 5 per cent over the next five years. According to Market Research Singapore, people under 40 now make up 67 per cent of all luxury purchases, including jewellery.

Part of the momentum comes from a broader shift in spending behaviour. With luxury fashion prices climbing and trend cycles accelerating, many younger consumers now view fine jewellery as a more enduring investment – something that retains value, carries personal meaning and outlasts seasonal wardrobes.

But this resurgence isn’t being led solely by heritage names or global brands. A new generation is rewriting the rules: homegrown, independent fine jewellery labels rooted in design, personal expression and distinctly modern sensibilities. Born on Instagram rather than generational legacy, they’re capturing a cohort of Singaporean buyers who want pieces that feel intimate, intentional and built for real life.