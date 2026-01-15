From a heartland shop to 82 stores: How Iora became one of Singapore’s most enduring fashion businesses

If you’ve shopped in Singapore long enough, chances are you’ve walked past an Iora store and noticed the neat racks, neutral colours, reliable silhouettes that quietly do their job.

That sensibility didn’t come from trend forecasting decks or viral marketing playbooks. It began in the late 1990s at a small boutique in White Sands, a shopping mall in Pasir Ris, where Ng Leng San was learning fashion the unglamorous way: By watching what people actually wore.

“From the beginning, we took a more grounded approach,” said Ng, now 56 and CEO of Iora Group – the fiercely private Ng requested that no photo of himself be included in the story. “We focused on understanding our customers deeply – what they actually wore, what fit their lives, and what they were willing to pay for over time.”

Through the late 1990s and early 2000s, Singapore’s fashion landscape was littered with corpses of local labels that had bet big on trends, overextended on rent, or simply misread what Singaporean women wanted from their wardrobes. Few lasted long enough to leave a mark.