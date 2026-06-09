Celebrity beauty files: K-beauty star Irene Kim says one skincare treatment has been her secret for 13 years

1. Skin prep is everything

Good skin always shows through, no matter how much makeup you use.

2. Don’t over-layer your products

I went through a phase thinking that using more products equals to better skin. But that only made my skin more irritated and sensitised.

That’s one of the reasons why my skincare philosophy is now focused on balance. Skin responds better when you listen to what it needs.

3. Always check how your skin looks in natural light

Makeup and skin can look completely different under studio lighting or camera flashes, checking your skin in natural light helps you understand your skin condition more realistically.

What is your one beauty guilty pleasure?

My non-negotiable favourite beauty treatment is LDM (Local Dynamic Micro-massage). It’s an ultrasound therapy that repairs the skin barrier from the inside-out while also stimulating collagen and elastin production. And I’ve been doing it regularly for 13 years.

What is your approach to beauty and how has that helped you in your beauty journey?

Keeping my skin calm because it has gone through a lot over the years with travel, stress, constant makeup wear and lack of sleep. Over the years, I’ve come to realise that calm skin usually looks healthier and brighter.