Celebrity beauty files: K-beauty star Irene Kim says one skincare treatment has been her secret for 13 years
South Korea’s It girl talks beauty and how her skin journey has changed over the years.
From fashion runways and global brand partnerships with Estee Lauder, Calvin Klein and Chanel to television hosting and entrepreneurship, Irene Kim remains one of Korea’s most influential beauty and fashion figures.
Her latest venture is Skit, a skincare brand built around simplicity, emotion and everyday self-care.
“Skit is a bit playful, a bit unexpected. It represents moments; little scenes in everyday life. Because skincare isn’t just a routine, it’s part of how you live,” Kim told CNA Lifestyle in an email interview.
The brand debuted with flower-shaped gel mask patches designed to hydrate, brighten and soothe the skin. It has since expanded into a three-step skincare system featuring an Essence Toner, Serum and Barrier Cream.
“I didn’t want to create something that felt overly serious or clinical. I wanted it to feel real, emotional and beautifully simple with great formulas.”
Available on Shopee Singapore, Skit reflects Kim’s current beauty philosophy: consistency over quick fixes.
“I used to chase trends and stronger treatments for faster results,” she admitted.
“Now, I focus on recovery and listening to my skin. Skin moves through phases, and beauty is about understanding that rather than trying to control it.”
What's your daily beauty routine like?
I don’t believe in doing more. I believe in doing what works, and it always comes back to three steps: Prep, correct and protect.
Over the years, I’ve realised that hydration and skin prep changes how your skin behaves, especially with makeup, travel and stress.
Instead of using a cotton pad, I usually apply an essence directly into my hands and press it into my skin slowly. I think the skin absorbs products when you’re not rushing. I focus more on keeping my skin balanced and calm, rather than trying to “fix” it.
What's really important in your routine?
Barrier care has also become really important to me after years of travel, changing climates and long shoots. For this, I gravitate towards active ingredients like panthenol, centella asiatica, ceramide and hyaluronic acid to support and comfort the skin.
And I’m very consistent with sun protection. I prefer lightweight serum or cream textures because they’re easier to re-apply throughout the day. I also try to protect my skin physically where possible with hats, sunglasses and avoiding direct sun exposure.
What products do you always travel with?
When I travel, I bring products that calm and reset my skin. I usually pack my Skit Clover Patches in the Hydrating & Moisture option, a calming cream and a recovery-focused serum.
I also love using masks on flights or once I arrive at the hotel before going out because they help my skin recover faster after long travel days.
If you had to pick just one, what would your favourite skincare product be?
Masks are part of my self-care routine, they feel like small reset moments. I especially love hydrogel masks and patches because they cool and comfort after a long day.
As a model, what are 3 beauty tips you've learnt and still use today?
1. Skin prep is everything
Good skin always shows through, no matter how much makeup you use.
2. Don’t over-layer your products
I went through a phase thinking that using more products equals to better skin. But that only made my skin more irritated and sensitised.
That’s one of the reasons why my skincare philosophy is now focused on balance. Skin responds better when you listen to what it needs.
3. Always check how your skin looks in natural light
Makeup and skin can look completely different under studio lighting or camera flashes, checking your skin in natural light helps you understand your skin condition more realistically.
What is your one beauty guilty pleasure?
My non-negotiable favourite beauty treatment is LDM (Local Dynamic Micro-massage). It’s an ultrasound therapy that repairs the skin barrier from the inside-out while also stimulating collagen and elastin production. And I’ve been doing it regularly for 13 years.
What is your approach to beauty and how has that helped you in your beauty journey?
Keeping my skin calm because it has gone through a lot over the years with travel, stress, constant makeup wear and lack of sleep. Over the years, I’ve come to realise that calm skin usually looks healthier and brighter.
We heard that your night-time routine is two hours long. What do you do?
When people hear “two-hour routine”, they imagine applying skincare for two hours straight, but it’s more a self-care process and slowing down after a long day.
It includes a long steam shower, scalp care, body care, masks, massage, skincare and just taking my time with the routine. Since my schedule can be very fast paced, those moments feel very grounding.
I think beauty is connected to balance and how you take care of yourself daily. Sleep and recovery are really important to me because your skin reflects stress and exhaustion quickly.
Self-care becomes most meaningful when it’s not just about appearance, but also about creating small moments where you reconnect with yourself mentally too.
Singaporeans love all things K-beauty. What are your tips for our next shopping trip to Seoul?
In hot, humid weather, the key is light, but effective products.
Look for textures what absorb easily but still support the skin barrier. Hydration doesn’t have to feel heavy.
Also, focus on products that calm and balance, not just give glow. When your skin is comfortable, it naturally looks better.