A 'quiet' artistic friendship: Jeanette Aw and the makeup artist who also makes her patisserie look good

The most meaningful friendships are very often the hardest to describe with words – and this is exactly the nature of the bond between actress Jeanette Aw and Elain Lim, who has been the celeb’s go-to makeup artist for years.

Which is why the pair seemed absorbed in thought for much of the time when CNA Lifestyle spoke to them about the subject, as they tried their best to find the most accurate way to express their opinions about each other and explain how they became good friends via work.

One can easily sense how they seem to be quite alike in character (as attested to by Aw’s manager, who chipped in with her own opinion during the interview), as both have pretty much the same views and answers to our questions. After all, the two of them share a mutual creative interest, besides being connected by their main field of work – both are also artists who paint, draw, and have held art exhibitions.