Celebrity beauty files: Actress Jeanette Aw reveals what she packs inside her travel kit

With actress Jeanette Aw, what you see is literally what you get. Her almost Zen-like vibe is a reflection of the calm that resides within her. Not one to get all dramatic (unless it's for the cameras), the 43-year-old often silently lets her body of work speak for itself.

Once in a while, though, she throws some surprises our way. In a throwback post on Instagram, in which Aw shared a short clip of her recent visit to Japan, she wrote: “I’m working on bringing my brand Once Upon A Time into Japan.” The eternally youthful star cited that the business opportunity for her bakery was the main purpose for her visit to the Land of the Rising Sun.