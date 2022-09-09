Actress Jesseca Liu talks about her passion for making home fragrances with husband Jeremy Chan

"These scents are formulated and chosen by us – they are fragrances we ourselves love and hope to share with anyone who appreciates fine scents. The candles are hand-poured, while the fragrances are not too overwhelming or overpowering – they are made to linger in the air gently and softly."

SHE THINKS HOME FRAGRANCES WILL CONTINUE TO TREND

"I think part of the reason for their recent popularity is that many of us weren’t able to travel due to the pandemic. With home fragrances, we can create a 'vacation mood' at home, as though we are on holiday. People these days are also more attuned to 'enjoying the finer aspects of life' by creating different ambiences with scents in their homes."

SHE HAND-POURS SOME OF THE YOU CANDLES