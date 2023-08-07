How to pull off K-pop chic like Blackpink’s Jisoo: Check out these 3 different styles

There’s no question about how stylish all of Blackpink's members are but if you know them well and have been following their fashion trail, you’ll notice that they each have their own distinct style identity. Among the four, Jisoo is known for her elegant but always fashion-forward looks, preferring simple, dressed-down ensembles over edgy, glamorous outfits when she’s off-duty.

Clearly, she’s the queen of laid-back chic – the clothes that she’s seen in veer mostly towards the casual side of things, but are fashionable, feminine and youthful. Jisoo has a knack for combining modern and classic pieces, creating her own unique looks by putting together sometimes-contrasting separates. Hoodies, oversized outerwear, including cardigans, blazers and jackets, are among her favourite staples – often used as layering essentials. She favours toned-down neutrals but doesn’t shy away from the occasional splash of vivid colour.