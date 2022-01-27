Joanne Peh on Last Madame cheongsams, getting back into acting and reno nightmares

The year has barely begun, and Joanne Peh is already hard at work – flexing her modelling chops for our camera, while dressed in stunning cheongsams from an array of designer labels.

Clearly, the actress is in her element, having worn so many variations of the traditional Chinese garment as brothel mamasan Fung Lan in local drama Last Madame, which first aired on Toggle (now meWATCH) in 2019.

The series marked two firsts for Peh – it featured her most daring (and first bare-all) bed scene to date, and scored the actress her first Asian Television Awards win for Best Leading Female Performance (Digital) in 2020.

It also left many viewers with a deep impression of the period costumes she wore as the lead character in the show, which explains why it was naturally apt to put her in a stylish selection of modern cheongsams for this CNA Lifestyle shoot.