Joo Chiat vs Haji Lane: What makes a shopping neighbourhood work for retailers?

For independent retailers, a busy street can be a double-edged sword. More foot traffic means more potential customers, but not everyone who walks through the door intends to buy, and high rents make that gap costly.

That tension runs through two of Singapore’s best-known independent retail enclaves. Joo Chiat and Haji Lane both offer what malls struggle to replicate: shophouse character, strong identities and a mix of shops, cafes and concepts that makes shopping feel like discovery.

But they are developing differently. Joo Chiat is becoming a neighbourhood for lingering, with brands building spaces that invite people to stay, while Haji Lane’s tourist crowds have drawn in photobooths and food concepts alongside the fashion and vintage stores that made its name.

For retailers, the question is the same in both places: Can the numbers work, with the cost of running a physical store still climbing?

JOO CHIAT: MORE THAN A PLACE TO SHOP

For local home and lifestyle brand Sojao, Joo Chiat was a natural fit for its flagship before the neighbourhood became the buzzy lifestyle destination it is today.

Co-founder Jan Tan grew up near the area, as did fellow co-founder Priscilla Tan (not related). “In fact, my parents used to run a hawker stall nearby at Dunman Food Centre,” said Jac Tan.

The brand launched online in 2018 and has operated its 1,400 sq ft flagship at 251 Joo Chiat Road since November 2021. Its second outlet, at New Bahru, opened in June 2024 and is just under 1,000 sq ft.