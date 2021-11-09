K-beauty trend: How to get Squid Game star Jung Ho-yeon’s natural look

In the world of Korean dramas, flawless glass skin and fair complexions CC cushioned to pore-less perfection is what viewers have become accustomed to.

So it was a bit of a surprise that one of the female leads in Squid Game, one of the most-watched K-dramas to date and Netflix’s most popular show ever, looks like she has nary a swipe of make-up on her face. Her beauty look in the survival drama comes complete with freckles and – gasp – an uneven skin tone.

Of course, Squid Game isn’t your typical K-drama, and model-turned-actress Jung Ho-yeon’s role as a North Korean defector playing a series of deadly children’s games for cash isn’t a glamorous one. But still, the show’s insane popularity worldwide and how its breakout star Jung became unfathomably famous almost overnight (with 23.3 million followers on Instagram and rapidly counting, she’s now the most followed South Korean actress by far) could mean interesting changes in an already-shifting K-beauty industry.